Chucky Season 1 review: A bloody good time with compelling characters and intriguing commentary
Our favorite killer doll is back in a new form: television. SYFY’s Chucky TV show kicks off tonight, and based on the first four episodes screened for critics, franchise fans will love everything this somewhat deranged story has in store. Chucky Season 1 takes things in a new direction for a franchise that is always taking bold swings and reinventing itself, this time with a teen drama angle.1428elm.com
