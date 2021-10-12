WVU men’s basketball tips off Friday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (October 12, 2021) – West Virginia University will tip off the 2021-22 men’s basketball season with the Gold-Blue Debut, presented by new Coke Zero Sugar on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., at the WVU Coliseum.

Admission to the event is free with gates opening at 6 p.m.

An officiated game between the Gold and Blue teams highlight just a few of the events that will occur. Other festivities include the introduction of the men’s players and staff and a speech from Bob Huggins. Additional events include highlight videos and performances from the Mountaineer pep band, cheerleaders and dance team.

A 30-minute autograph session with the student-athletes will take place following the event on the Coliseum floor. Participants in the autograph session must always wear a mask. Only one autographed item per person is allowed to keep the lines moving and no posed pictures will be permitted.

Coliseum parking lots will be open free of charge.

In accordance with updated WVU policy effective Sept. 13, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask in all WVU System buildings and facilities through Oct. 20, which includes the WVU Coliseum.



Everyone entering the WVU Coliseum must wear a mask properly above the nose and keep it on while inside with the exception when eating and drinking.



This requirement will remain in place through Oct. 20 or until the University determines new guidance is warranted based on continued monitoring of factors including state, local and campus COVID-19 data. The University will be particularly focused on the vaccination rates of students and employees and the hospitalization rates across the state.



As the Coliseum will return to normal operations WVU strongly encourages all fans to be vaccinated. A COVID-19 vaccination is the single-most important and successful tool to protect fans from the virus and its many variants. Increased vaccination rates, coupled with proven preventative measures such as masks, physical distancing, self-symptom monitoring, COVID-19 testing and good personal hygiene (e.g. hand washing and hand sanitizer), are the proven tools fans can use to fight COVID-19 and the spread of the disease to others.



All fans should self-evaluate prior to the event or before arriving at the WVU Coliseum. Fans who might be sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and contact a physician.



The athletics department, in conjunction with local, state and University officials will continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes to the WVU Coliseum protocols, if needed, based on current health conditions.

Season tickets are on sale at the Mountaineer Ticket Office in the Coliseum. To order, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU GAME.

