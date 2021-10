A Florida man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of causing a deadly crash that killed three people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child. According to WPLG, Tomas Rodriguez, 25, had 30 grams of marijuana in his possession and his blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit on May 1 when he ran a red light in Homestead and collided with a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder and a 2021 Honda Pilot. Two of Rodriguez’s passengers were killed: Joshua Nicholas Guerra, 23, who died at the scene, and Krystine Aras, 28, who was eight months pregnant and died about an hour after the wreck.

