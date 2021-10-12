RB Elijah McGuire signed to Chiefs practice squad, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed running back Elijah McGuire from the practice squad.

After running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went down with a knee injury Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs are adding depth to the thin backfield.

McGuire was drafted to the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft and was cut following the 2018 season.

The former Louisiana-Lafayette product spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons on the Chiefs practice squad and has spent the last year between the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins practice squads.

With the Jets, McGuire rushed for 591 yards on 180 touches and 4 touchdowns. He added two more touchdowns through the air on 36 receptions.

Edwards-Helaire is expected to miss a few weeks as he recovers from his injury opening the starting role to fellow LSU running back Darrell Williams and Jerick McKinnon.

The Chiefs travel to Washington D.C. to face the Washington Football Team as they look to get back in the winning column.

