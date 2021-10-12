CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto Maple Leafs: Michael Amadio Makes the Cut

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs have made their final cuts as they are set to begin the 2021-22 NHL regular season. The last player to be cut from the team was centre, Adam Brooks, who was swiftly swept away by the rival Montreal Canadiens. Brooks may even end up playing his first game as a Canadien against the Toronto Maple Leafs as the two teams are set to tango during the first game of the season for both teams on October 13th.

Monday’s Leafs News: Auston Matthews will miss week one, Ilya Mikheyev out long term, and Adam Brooks claimed on waivers by Montreal as Michael Amadio makes the opening-night roster

There was plenty of Maple Leafs news on this holiday Monday, as we got a sneak peek of what the team’s lineup will look like for Wednesday night’s season-opener against the Montreal Canadiens. First, and most importantly, star forward Auston Matthews won’t play this week as he continues to recover...
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Ilya Mikheyev Injury Gives Team Flexibility

The Toronto Maple Leafs were dealt a blow in their last pre-season game. Forward Ilya Mikheyev left the game with what appears to be a broken hand or wrist. The forward fell awkwardly onto his hand after getting hit. Due to Thanksgiving on Sunday, a report on Mikheyev’s injury will...
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Bad Injury News, and a Waiver Claim

The Toronto Maple Leafs finished the NHL preseason with one of the NHL’s best records, at 5-1. Of course, the preseason standings are meaningless, but nevertheless, we’d be complaining if their record was bad, so it’s at least worth pointing out. The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday in their season opener.
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Josh Ho-Sang Signs AHL Deal and Roster Cuts

When the Toronto Maple Leafs brought Josh Ho-Sang into training camp on a professional tryout (PTO), it was deemed by some to be his last chance at a pro career. Going into training camp, he knew it would be a long shot to make the Toronto Maple Leafs opening night roster.
Could the Wayne Train Be Departing the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Wayne Simmonds signed a new two year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs in June worth $900,000 AAV per year, but is his spot on Toronto’s roster in jeopardy?. I like Wayne Simmonds and was glad to see a local guy coming home to play on the Toronto Maple Leafs on a team-friendly deal. He was a great player, but last season was a disappointing one for the “Wayne Train.” It was tough that he went down with an injury and never seemed to bounce back.
“All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs,” must-watch for any hockey fan

Amazon Prime Video’s five-episode docuseries “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs,” shows the inner workings of a professional sports organization from every angle and is a must-watch for any hockey fan. Narrated by life-long Leafs fan Will Arnett (“Arrested Development”), “All or Nothing” puts the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs under...
Toronto Maple Leafs Should Not Use Ilya Mikheyev on 2nd Line

The Toronto Maple Leafs should not be giving Ilya Mikheyev an opportunity to play on the second line this season. During the offseason, Ilya Mikheyev requested a trade because he wanted more playing time. Instead of initiating a deal, it looks like the Toronto Maple Leafs are giving him a chance to prove himself.
Sports
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Pierre Engvall Is Underrated + More Camp Cuts

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators last night by a score of 3-1. Pierre Engvall was the star with two goals, and the ex-Toronto Maple Leafs player I miss the most – Connor Brown – scored for the Senators, who probably won’t be bad enough to get the first overall pick next year, but will still be very bad indeed.
Toronto Maple Leafs 2021-22 NHL Season Preview

The 2021-22 NHL season is coming and it’s time to take a look at all 32 teams. We’ll examine best- and worst-case scenarios, looking at the biggest questions, breakout candidates, and more for each franchise. Today, we preview the Toronto Maple Leafs. 2020-21 Season Review. • Record: 35-14-7 (77 points)...
Toronto Maple Leafs: Matthews and Rubins Named to Olympic Teams

On Thursday, Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews was named to the USA Men’s Hockey Team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. He was the first player within the Maple Leafs organization to be named to an Olympic team for the 2022 Olympics. Matthews had a great 2020-21 season...
Amadio's fresh outlook helped lead to earning job with Maple Leafs

Michael Amadio figured he needed to make an attitude adjustment. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Doing so helped the 25-year-old land a job with the Maple Leafs. In the past, he said he might have been nervous or pressing at camp, and he avoided...
Toronto Maple Leafs to Finally End Interminable Preseason Schedule

The Toronto Maple Leafs wrap up the preseason tonight against the Ottawa Senators. Training camp always seems to take forever, but since this is the second Toronto Maple Leafs camp we’ve been through in 2021, it seems to be downright Sisyphean. Tonight’s game will likely be televised, but with 82...
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs 2021-22 Roster Will Be Set This Weekend

The Toronto Maple Leafs play their last preseason game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night, which means the 2021-22 roster will be set by the end of the weekend. As we sit right now, the Toronto Maple Leafs have 27 players on the roster, however they’ll need to get to 21 to stay under the salary cap. As a result, there will be six cuts made after the game on Saturday night.
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Toronto Marlies Preseason Depth Chart

While all eyes are on the Toronto Maple Leafs training camp, the Toronto Marlies will have their first preseason game on Saturday, October 9th vs the Laval Rocket. They will only play two preseason games and they’re back-to-back as they play the Belleville Senators on Sunday. The Toronto Marlies have...
