Toronto Maple Leafs: Michael Amadio Makes the Cut

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made their final cuts as they are set to begin the 2021-22 NHL regular season. The last player to be cut from the team was centre, Adam Brooks, who was swiftly swept away by the rival Montreal Canadiens. Brooks may even end up playing his first game as a Canadien against the Toronto Maple Leafs as the two teams are set to tango during the first game of the season for both teams on October 13th.