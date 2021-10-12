CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Field hockey wins 4th straight

By Newberry Observer
 7 days ago
Tasmin Bangert fights for the ball during Newberry’s field hockey contest vs. Coker Oct. 10.

HARTSVILLE— After a four goal output on Tuesday night against Belmont Abbey, the Newberry field hockey team continued its torrid pace as two goals from Carly Ellis and Tamsin Bangert plus another from Payton Findlay lifted the Wolves to a 5-3 win over the Coker Cobras. With their season-best fourth straight win, the Wolves moved to 7-4 on the year and 4-3 in SACC play.

The Wolves started fast as they tallied the first four shots of the match and forced two saves by Coker goalie Kelsey Gibbons. On that fourth shot, Yasmin De Meyer found Carly Ellis, fresh off a hat trick in her last match, on a penalty corner for her fourth goal of the season and the Wolves found themselves with an early lead just over five minutes in.

Coker responded quickly as Britt Kabo put one past Grace Lee to tie the score at one. Newberry responded before the end of the first quarter as Yasmin De Meyer recorded another assist, this one to Tamsin Bangert who slotted home her first goal since the opening weekend in Pennsylvania and the Wolves took a 2-1 lead to the second quarter. Coker responded with the only goal of the second quarter. With just over five minutes to go until halftime, Rylie Cordrey found the back of the net and evened the score after 30 minutes of action.

After halftime, the Wolves started to take control as Yasmin De Meyer completed the assist hat-trick as she set up Carly Ellis for her second goal of the game and Newberry found themselves back up 3-2. With just over two minutes to go in the third, the Wolves were given a perfect opportunity to expand their lead as they were awarded a penalty stroke. Payton Findlay slotted home for her first goal of the season and doubled the Wolves lead to 4-2. Newberry delivered their final blow seven minutes into the last quarter as Caitlin Wassermann found Tamsin Bangert who put it home for her second goal of the game and all but sealed the game for the Wolves. Coker found a goal with just over two minutes left but it was too little, too late as the Wolves claimed their fourth consecutive win and avenged their loss to Coker from earlier in the year.

“We had a great attacking game today and it showed within the points we had. Defensively it wasn’t our strongest game but our attack took care of what we needed to get done and focused on what we prepared for in practice,” Head Coach Hannah Dave said.

Newberry Observer

Newberry volleyball falls to Limestone

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves (8-7 (3-5 SAC)) fell to South Atlantic Conference (SAC) opponent Limestone (6-8 (3-6 SAC)) 3-0 in volleyball action Oct. 9. The Wolves started the first set with a 4-1 run that was capped off with a Natasha Bannister service ace. The Saints fought back, but the Wolves extended their lead a five-point advantage after a Bannister kill put them up 13-8. Newberry continued to weather the Limestone attack, but after holding a 19-16 lead, the Saints went on a 6-1 run to take a two-point advantage, a lead that they would not give up as they took the first set 25-22.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves football overpowers UVA-Wise

WISE, Va. — After a double overtime heartbreaker the weekend prior, the Wolves wasted no time to get going this weekend; as they used a 23 point first half to roll to a 37-14 victory over UVA-Wise. The win moves the Scarlet and Gray to 4-2 on the season and...
WISE, VA
Newberry Observer

Bulldog girls finish strong at state swim

200 Medley Relay seventh place: Sami Curry, Jenna Burge, Kaley Burge, Emily Allen. Emily Allen, senior and team captain, swims in the 100 Butterfly. Jenna Burge and Kindel Jeager stop for a minute during the state swim meet. Courtesy photo. NORTH CHARLESTON — Newberry Bulldog Swimming ended their 2021-22 this...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Women’s soccer picks up first win

NEWBERRY — On a night where the wind and rain made conditions miserable, the Newberry women’s soccer team got hot as they secured their first win of the season, defeating Coker University 3-1. With both teams even in the SAC standings at 0-4, the stakes were high as each team needed a win to turn around their season.
NEWBERRY, SC
