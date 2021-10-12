BYU vs. Baylor Prediction, Odds and Spread for College Football Week 7

The No. 19 ranked team in the nation, BYU, heads into its game against Baylor as an underdog for the third time this season, despite a tidy 5-1 record. Its only loss came last week at the hands of Boise State 26-17. In that home loss, QB Jarren Hall threw for 22-38 for 302 yards with one touchdown and one INT. On the day, Boise State totaled four turnovers in what would prove to be the Cougars’ downfall.