CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

11 questions we still have after the 'Squid Game' finale

By Erin Ajello
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mq9X4_0cP397PY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Txgp_0cP397PY00
The staff members on "Squid Game" are pretty mysterious.

Youngkyu Park/Netflix

  • "Squid Game" has some questions that went unanswered even after the final episode.
  • We don't know who the VIPs are or how the staff members began working the games.
  • It's also unclear who is running the games now and why 456 players were chosen.
  • Warning: Major "Squid Game" spoilers ahead.
  • Editor's note: This post mentions suicide.
Why were 456 players picked?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gm5HS_0cP397PY00
The games begin with 456 players during the first round.

Youngkyu Park

It's not clear if 456 was always how many players were in the games, or if this number has any significance.

Maybe a round number of 500 people were approached but many didn't call the number on the business card. The exact ratio of players approached to those who actually chose to be part of the games is never said.

How many recruiters are there?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s07BE_0cP397PY00
The recruiter gets Gi-hun interested with a game.

Netflix

At the end of the series, Gi-hun sees the man who recruited him at the train stop with a new potential player.

It seems the recruiter does this regularly, but it's unclear how many others are also doing this job.

Since the players in the game came from different areas , it would make sense for there to be a large number of recruiters, but we only ever see one.

Who are the staff members and why are they working here?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M28JN_0cP397PY00
There are a bunch of staff members who assist in the games and keep the players under control.

Netflix

When Jun-ho disguises himself as a pink-jacket, viewers can see that the staff members are under strict control themselves and at risk of dying if they do not follow the rules.

It's unclear if the staff members are there voluntary or against their will. And we're never shown how they're recruited , either.

Why would a husband and wife both choose to compete?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypZTW_0cP397PY00
Contestants 69 and 70 were a married couple.

Netflix

Players 69 and 70 are revealed to be husband and wife. After his wife dies in the marble game, player 69 dies by suicide.

Although their story adds another tragic layer to the show , it's not clear why they both agreed to return to the games. After the first round over 200 players were killed, so they knew returning to the games meant risking their lives.

Even if one of them survived long enough to win the games, they must've known they would have to watch their partner die first.

Who was the Front Man talking to on the phone?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPYdL_0cP397PY00
There's still a lot of mystery surrounding the Front Man.

Netflix

Before the VIPs arrive, the Front Man takes a phone call in his office in English.

He tells the unknown caller that the host is currently waiting for the VIPs to arrive.

It's unclear who the Front Man is speaking to since the only person shown to be higher up in staff ranking than him should be host and game organizer Il-nam, who is in the game's bunker room during that conversation.

Who are the VIPs in the animal masks?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIqOg_0cP397PY00
The VIPs seem to be rich.

Netflix

The VIPs who arrive to watch the game wear animal masks the entire time they're on the island, with the exception of the one who is interrogated by Jun-ho.

It's unclear how they know about the games at all.

The Front Man later tells Gi-hun that the rich view betting on people in the games like betting on horses, but it's never explained how Il-nam knew which rich people to invite to bet on the games or what their jobs and identities are in the regular world.

How and why did In-ho become the Front Man?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3AKK_0cP397PY00
It's unclear if he took over from a previous Front Man.

Netflix

In-ho participated in and won a previous game before becoming the Front Man.

It's never revealed how he went from a game-winner to the person in charge of the uniformed staff members.

He may have taken over from a previous Front Man, or he may be the first person to fill the position, but either situation does not explain why In-ho would choose to be a part of the games again.

Why did Sae-byeok's injury not count as an unfair disadvantage?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OnFUu_0cP397PY00
Sae-byeok is injured by the games.

Netflix

The key rule throughout every game is that all contestants are given an equal chance to win the games without any player having an advantage.

But Sae-byeok's injury seemingly violates this rule.

She isn't hurt during the game itself , which may have counted as a fair injury that she would have to deal with. Instead, Sae-byeok is impaled with glass when the bridge, a piece of the game, explodes after the fifth round.

Since this happened after a game and was not something she caused or could have prevented, it seems that she could have been given treatment and the chance to heal before the final round to create a fair game.

Where are the previous winners?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ps5GJ_0cP397PY00
The only previous winner we see is In-ho.

Netflix

It's never explained where most of the winners went after the games .

Based on In-ho being the Front Man, it's possible that other winners also became staff members, though it's not clear why they would want to do this when they've won enough money to never work again.

The winners could also be the VIPs, but it seems unlikely given the cruel joy they take in watching the games.

How did Il-nam originally set up the first game?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdzDq_0cP397PY00
Maybe previous games had less players.

Netflix

The files that In-ho finds show that the game has been running since at least as early as 1988.

Although Il-nam reveals that he is the one who created the games , he doesn't explain how he managed to set this up or what the earlier ones looked like.

It's possible that earlier iterations were not held at the same scale they are now — with hundreds of people and a massive amount of staff — but even smaller games would have required trustworthy workers to recruit players and keep them from leaving .

Who is currently running the games?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lQuT_0cP397PY00
The games are still going.

Netflix

The games did not end with Il-nam's death , as Gi-hun sees a new player being recruited after Il-nam has already died.

With Il-nam dead, there's no clear answer for who is currently running the games.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
criticalhit.net

Three Series to Binge After Watching Squid Game

Unless you have been living under a rock (or worse still, without an internet connection), you have at least heard about Squid Game. This Korean-language series about a deadly game show with a massive prize is insanely popular all over the world, to the point where a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix over massively increased internet traffic. One of the reasons for the show’s popularity is that the script and the actors don’t follow the expected “Hollywood recipe”, which has struck a chord with so many people that they are willing to watch the series with subtitles or dubbed.
TV SERIES
98.7 Kiss FM

‘Squid Game’: The Coolest Details You Might Have Missed

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 1 of Squid Game. Netflix’s newest offering Squid Game has gained serious traction since hitting the platform in September. The gripping Korean drama from Hwang Dong-hyuk is on track to become the streaming platform’s biggest show ever, with millions of households all over the world tuning in to watch. Squid Game mainly follows Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), a down-on-his-luck gambler with a heart of gold who finds himself embroiled in a mysterious competition where participants must compete in a series of children’s games to win a huge cash prize — with deadly consequences for the losers.
TV SERIES
/Film

5 Squid Game Articles We Thought Of Even Though We Haven't Watched The Show Yet

Disclaimer: This article is a piece of satire and not meant to be seen as disparaging towards "Squid Game." Again, we haven't see it yet. (We hear it's good!) "Squid Game"! Oh yeah, everyone is talkin' about that "Squid Game," baby! It's the squiddiest game to ever squid! Okay, fine, I haven't watched the show yet so I don't really know what the hell "Squid Game" is. But in the last week or so it seems like the hype for the South Korean Netflix series has gone through the roof. And when that sort of thing happens, it can only mean one thing for people in my industry: articles! Lots and lots of articles, chock-full of SEO terms and click-baity headlines. Don't judge us too harshly, friends – that's how we keep the lights on.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Youngkyu Park Netflix#Netflix Players
Indy100

The games people would have to play if Squid Game was in their country

Squid Game has taken Netflix by storm after a decade of being dismissed by potential investors for being too grotesque, unrealistic and brutal. It is now, however, reportedly on track to become the platform’s most-watched original series ever. Without giving away too many spoilers, the South Korean survival drama poaches...
VIDEO GAMES
Tyla

Squid Game Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Ever since Squid Game arrived on Netflix, viewers have been binge-watching all nine episodes in a matter of days. And as more and more people finish the chilling series, everyone is asking the same all-important question - will there be a Season 2?. The Korean drama has been monumentally successful,...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Squid Game Season-Finale Recap: You Are the Horses

All of the artifice drops in the Squid Game finale. There’s no preamble to the final round, no stair room, no “The Blue Danube.” The episode begins with establishing shots: the squid game field, the two players left on the control room board. Gi-hun wins the coin toss and chooses offense (Sang-woo will be on the defense) in a dark tunnel, and it looks like the game starts immediately after Sae-byeok’s death. All the better to use Gi-hun’s pure rage going into the final round. Even the VIPs’ skybox is plain, all the tacky decorations gone. Even they understand the gravity of the final deathmatch.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Mega 99.3

Every Question We Had About the ‘What If…?’ Season Finale

The finale of What If...? is a massive, multiverse spanning adventure that unites all the heroes of this season into the Guardians of the Multiverse to take on an Ultron who’s acquired the Infinity Stones. It’s a pretty fun half hour of television — but it does leave you with some questions.
TV SERIES
Complex

LeBron Is Pissed About the ‘Squid Game’ Finale and Fans Are Sounding Off

Netflix’s new Korean drama series Squid Game has been a topic of conversation in basically every meeting, group chat, and even post-game press conference as LeBron James and Anthony Davis recently weighed in with their thoughts about the show’s finale. [SPOILERS AHEAD] After wrapping a press conference, LeBron is seen...
NBA
The Independent

Squid Game: Viewers sending money to bank account seen in final episode

Squid Game viewers have reportedly been sending money to a bank account featured in the final episode of the popular Netflix series.The number is mentioned in episode nine, when actor Lee Jung-Jae’s character Seong Gi-hun wins the games and is given a bank card loaded with the cash prize.According to the show’s director, the details on the card match a real bank account belonging to one of the producers. “I heard that the producer has been receiving deposits in the amount of 456 KRW (£0.3/$0.38) from people who watched the show,” Hwang Dong-hyuk told Insight, before revealing that the...
TV SERIES
Q97.9

If Mainers Hosted Squid Game Here’s What We’d Play

The Korean series that is now the most-watched series on Netflix has everyone talking. For those that haven't seen it, think of a more adult Hunger Games, only the games are simple childhood games, and if you lose you will be killed. Get through all 6 games and you win A LOT of money.
MAINE STATE
Daily Mail

The original Squid Game title is revealed... after Netflix tried to change the name to be more generic so it would have a broader global appeal

South Korean survival drama Squid Game is the biggest show in Netflix's history. But the hit series almost had a completely different title, as executives at the streaming platform were concerned that 'Squid Game' wouldn't appeal to a global audience. Netflix executive Kim Min Young told The Hollywood Reporter that...
TV SERIES
Insider

Insider

158K+
Followers
16K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy