Mississippi governor discusses ‘Skip the Line’ program

By Kaitlin Howell
 7 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell held a news conference on Tuesday, October 12 to discuss the department’s ‘Skip the Line’ program.

According to the governor’s office, the program was recently selected as an award recipient in the Center for Digital Government’s annual Government Experience Awards.

Officials said the program has also reduced in-person wait times at Driver Service Bureau locations.

During the news conference, Tindell said the state is developing a way for people to have their driver’s license, vaccination card and other state-issued documents available in a smartphone wallet.

He said the digital driver’s license, or mobile ID, could be available as soon as November. Tindell said people would have the option of an electronic driver’s license or sticking with a plastic card.

During traffic stops, officers could get information more quickly by getting access to an electronic license, the commissioner said. Other documents — including hunting and fishing licenses — could be added later, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

