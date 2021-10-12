Ashtabula County man arrested after allegedly abducting woman from her home
SAYBROOK, Ohio — A suspect his in custody after authorities say he allegedly kidnapped a Lake County woman from her own home early Tuesday morning. According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, the man broke into the woman's house and "forced her to leave with him her against her will." He later took her across the county line to his native Saybrook Township, where officers eventually responded to his residence on Depot Road.www.wkyc.com
