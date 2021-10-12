CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a ‘haunted’ trip this Halloween season; find train rides near you

By Anna Ashcraft
Looking to take a “haunted” trip this Halloween season? Well, look no further. We’ve put together a list of Halloween train rides you can catch throughout Pennsylvania.

  • New Hope Railroad
    • Halloween event
      • This train ride takes off from the New Hope Train Station for a 40 minute trip for those 13 and older.
      • The website boasts, “OUR CREATURES ARE SURE TO FRIGHTEN THE STRONGEST OF HEART, AND TEST THE NERVE OF ALL ONBOARD”
    • Trick-or-Treat Train
      • This train ride takes off from the New Hope Train Station for an hour-long trip for all ages
      • Bring the kids and climb aboard the 1 hour Trick-or-Treat Excursion. Children of all ages are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite costumes
      • After arriving back in New Hope, passengers will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat around the station platform for treats and surprises from costumed characters
      • Railroad trick or treat bags, assorted trinkets, and candy will be handed out both onboard the train as well as at the station
  • Ghost Rides
    • 4 days – 20 stops
    • Whether you’re hunting ghosts or history, this road trip is not for the faint of heart. Along your journey, you’ll encounter spooky hotels, haunted prisons, and maybe even the ghosts of a couple founding fathers.
    • Click here for a full list of stops along the four day trip
  • Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad
    • Halloween Train Ride
      • Bring the kids for this new event. Everyone is encouraged to wear a costume. This train ride will take you on a 3-hour trip through Oil Creek State Park. Each child will receive a treat bag. This is NOT a haunted train ride.
      • Oct. 30th at 11 a.m.
      • Train departs from Perry Street Station, 409 S Perry Street Titusville, PA
      • This event is currently sold out
    • 2021 Fall Foliage Rides
      • This train rides takes you on a 3-hour trip through Oil Creek State Park to view nature’s colorful display.
      • October 1 through 17
      • Train departs from Perry Street Station, 409 S Perry Street Titusville, PA.
      • This event is currently sold out
  • Eerie Limited
    • Eerie Limited highlights Boyertown as “one of the most haunted small towns in America.” This evening train explores the stories of local hauntings, historic incidents, and amusing and astounding happenings along the Colebrookdale Railroad. Learn the haunted secrets of The Secret Valley on a very special evening run. This Two-hour round trip departs and arrives in Boyertown, Pennsylvania.
    • Friday, Oct. 15, Oct. 22 & Oct. 29
    • Click here for more information and to purchase tickets
  • Scenic Valley Explorers – Zombie Invasion, Rail Bike Laser Tag Hunt
    • You and three friends pedal together five miles through darkened forests under the moonlight on Rail Bikes. At dusk, along the haunted line, the Walking Dead will be hunting for their next meal. You are their target. NO? It is your job to stop them! Each bike rental includes the use of two Laser Tag guns, so be ready to fight the Undead!
    • Return to the Boyertown train yard on a haunted train car. Limited schedule throughout October 2021.
    • Click here for more information and to purchase tickets
  • The Legacy of Sleepy Hollow: Not Everything Dies
    • Discover the true Legacy of Sleepy Hollow , only at the Strasburg Rail Road. Join Isabel Crane, the great-great-granddaughter of the legendary Ichabod Crane, as she takes you on a frightful journey filled with sword fights, ghosts, and a centuries-old curse surrounding her family.
    • Recommended for ages 8 and older
    • Oct. 7 to Nov. 6
    • Strasburg Rail Road — 301 Gap Road Strasburg, PA 17579
    • Click here for more information and to purchase tickets
  • Pumpkin Patch Train
    • Grab your kids and take a ride on the train to the WK&S Great Pumpkin Patch. Each child will have the opportunity to select their own pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, and once back at the Kempton Station, will be able to choose from a variety of decorating kits to dress up their pumpkin.
    • October 17, 23 & 24
    • Train departs at 1 p.m., 2 pm., 3 pm., & 4 p.m. each day from the Kempton Station — 42 Community Center Dr. Kempton, PA 19529
    • Click here for more information and to purchase tickets

