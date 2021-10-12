CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Truckers point to pay, detention time as ways to improve supply chain

By Mark Schremmer
Land Line Media
Land Line Media
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hundreds of organizations and individuals have already responded to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s request for ideas on how to improve the supply chain. The Department of Transportation published a notice on Sept. 16. Comments will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 18. The notice seeks “practical solutions from a broad range of stakeholders to address current and future challenges to supply chain resilience.”

landline.media

Comments / 6

Gerald Ryan
7d ago

I dont care how much the trucking companies raise the pay, with the Electronic Logging Devices, and all the other restrictions , I will not step back into the cab of a truck, retired after 29 years

Reply(1)
11
Chuck Gooding
7d ago

to many requirements and not enough pay.I retired 3 years ago and I feel great today health wise after 27 years over the road

Reply
4
Steve Christie
7d ago

I'm a former truck driver , I use to hate detention time cause most of the time you wouldn't get that money , that and dead heading .

Reply(1)
3
Related
Land Line Media

OOIDA: Supply chain woes start with unfair compensation for truckers

The solution to address the nation’s supply chain challenges must start with treating truck drivers as essential workers. That was the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s message to the U.S. Department of Transportation in response to a request for ideas on how to improve the supply chain. OOIDA, which represents more than 150,000 members who collectively own and operate more than 240,000 heavy-duty trucks, submitted a 14-page letter addressed to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg focused on such topics as excessive detention time, a lack of safe truck parking, and the absence of overtime pay.
INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

How Severe Is the Truck Driver Shortage in the U.S.?

The supply chain world has been disrupted because the demand for most of the goods and services came roaring back when almost nobody was expecting it. The supply didn't have enough time to adjust to the new normal, which was cut back due to COVID-19. The supply-demand mismatch has been at the forefront of the current supply chain issues. Add the truck driver shortage for inland travel in the U.S. and you have the perfect recipe for logistical issues.
INDUSTRY
Long Beach Post

‘Decade of underinvestment’: San Pedro Bay port executives call for systemic change in supply chain

Poor trade policy and “more than a decade of underinvestment” in West Coast ports have left the agencies vulnerable, the LA Port director said, to the challenges caused by the uptick in cargo they’re now seeing. The post ‘Decade of underinvestment’: San Pedro Bay port executives call for systemic change in supply chain appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Standardization#Fmcsa#Dot
GATOR 99.5

Trucker Shortage And COVID Main Reason For Supply Chain Crisis

When things don't go right, it's human nature to look for someone or something to blame. The supply chain crisis is both a blessing and a curse. The blessing is the private sector and global businesses, corporations, and industries are ordering and buying like made. The curse is the coronavirus pandemic. In the United States alone, more than 720,000 people have died COVID-19 in one year and we have more than 44.9 million Americans who have currently have the virus. Tragically more will perish or get sick, until we can find a way to work together and to stop this pandemic once and for all. Globally, the coronavirus has taken the lives of more than 4.9 million people. This speaks to the heart of why there are worker shortages around the world.
INDUSTRY
kslnewsradio.com

New record in supply chain crunch as 100 cargo ships wait to unload

It’s almost unimaginable. But it’s real and it’s going to impact every single consumer in America (if it isn’t already). Right now, there are 100 cargo ships that are waiting to anchor and unload at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California. Before COVID-19, the average was 17...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Bicycle supply chain issues

One area of the small business world that has been particularly hard hit by the supply chain problems caused by the pandemic is bicycle shops. Bikes and their parts are still in short supply. So an American company that makes these parts should be pretty busy. Mike Switzer interviews Nicole...
SMALL BUSINESS
mynews13.com

Untangling the supply chain slowdown

If you’ve noticed price hikes at the stores as of late, and more products out of stock, there’s a reason. Look no further than the delays in offloading container ships from overseas. Currently, there are more than 50 ships waiting to be offloaded off California’s coast, and there are very real impacts.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Morgan County Citizen

Empty shelves and empty supply chain— our latest disaster

The more we learn about the supply chain, the worse the story becomes. President Biden “solved the problem” by telling our ports to stay open 24 hours a day and to ship stuff at night. But then we learn that there are 60 ships currently anchored off of the Port...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vaccine mandate would deepen supply-chain problems, trucker warns

WASHINGTON - A vaccine mandate order by President Biden would further complicate supply chain bottlenecks that have developed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to J.B. Hunt Transportation Services. There are more than 3.5 million truck drivers in America, and the occupation is the most common in 29...
INDUSTRY
kslnewsradio.com

Are there solutions for the supply chain headaches?

SALT LAKE CITY — Businesses across the country, including here in Utah, are looking for ways to bypass the ongoing global supply chain problems. The simple answer is there is not an easy solution to this complicated series of complex problems. Clear as mud, right?. Groups like the World Trade...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
missouribusinessalert.com

Datebook: Fostering Wellbeing in Uncertain Times; Supply Chain Solutions

Log on this week for business events held by hosts from across the state:. Missouri Tax, Manufacturing & Business Virtual Conference, hosted by Associated Industries of Missouri | 9 – 11 a.m. | $25*. Virtual LaunchU, hosted by the Missouri Women’s Business Center | 6 – 8:30 p.m. | Free.
SMALL BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Future of Supply Chain Talent

Recent trend data points to a future supply chain that will be more digital, data-driven and predictive than ever before. Whether a company is able to realize all the benefits of that system will depend on supply chain leaders having the right skills to make decisions about the technology, information and people that are part of these digitally enabled, sophisticated supply chains.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CBS Chicago

Facing Shortage Of Drivers, Trucking Companies Offering Big Incentives To Lure New Hires

CHICAGO (CBS) — A truck driver shortage is just one part of the problem in the current supply chain crisis across the country. One carrier is offering big incentives to lure in drivers, but as CBS 2’s Marissa Parra found out, that wasn’t enough to bring out candidates to a job fair on Thursday. Old Dominion held the job fair in University Park, with a table of treats ready to greet what they’d hoped would be a steady stream of applicants. “The demand for workers, dock workers, especially drivers – local drivers, long haul drivers – is so high right now that we...
COOK COUNTY, IL
pncguam.com

Thanks to foresight, Pay-Less not too affected by supply chain problem

Thanks to foresight and inventory management, Pay-Less Supermarkets has not been too much affected by the supply chain problems in the mainland. Kathy Calvo, the president of Pay-Less Markets, the biggest supermarket chain on island, said that although the food supply chain has been disrupted throughout the entire pandemic, the Pay-Less meat category buyer has been quite aggressive in anticipating demand, especially during the holidays when the volume is up.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Land Line Media

Land Line Media

Grain Valley, MO
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

Land Line Media is the comprehensive news source for professional truck drivers in the U.S., covering everything from regulation, legislation, litigation, business news and analysis.

 https://landline.media/

Comments / 0

Community Policy