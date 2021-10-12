Truckers point to pay, detention time as ways to improve supply chain
Hundreds of organizations and individuals have already responded to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s request for ideas on how to improve the supply chain. The Department of Transportation published a notice on Sept. 16. Comments will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 18. The notice seeks “practical solutions from a broad range of stakeholders to address current and future challenges to supply chain resilience.”landline.media
Comments / 6