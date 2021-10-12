CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden selects former ambassador to oversee Afghan resettlement efforts

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pBmy_0cP36cJf00


Ambassador Elizabeth Jones was selected to lead the Biden administration’s efforts to relocate and resettle Afghan evacuees.

State Department spokesman Ned Price announced Jones’s appointment to take over for Ambassador John Bass, who had been in the position, on Tuesday afternoon.

VOLUNTEERS EMPTY THEIR RETIREMENT FUNDS TO SAVE AT-RISK AFGHANS

Jones, who served as the ambassador to Kazakhstan and as deputy special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, “will assume oversight of the entire Afghanistan relocation effort, from our ongoing efforts to facilitate the departure of individuals from Afghanistan to their onward relocation and resettlement from the United States.”

She was the ambassador to Kazakhstan from 1995-98 before serving as the assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia from 2001-05, according to the State Department website .

The U.S. has tapped eight military bases to house Afghan refugees. They will be able to hold 50,000 people once they're operating at full capacity. The U.S. temporarily halted inbound flights of Afghan refugees at the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after there were more than a dozen cases of measles and a handful of cases of mumps.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Bass, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan from 2017 to 2020, had temporarily been in the position of coordinator for Afghan relocation efforts while his nomination to be the undersecretary of state for management is still pending with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA

Former Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84

Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent 35 years in the Army and rose to […]
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
sandiegouniontribune.com

More Afghans arriving in Indiana to await resettlement

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 6,600Afghan refugees who began arriving at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury training post nearly six weeks ago are awaiting resettlement. Additional evacuees are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, although it’s unclear how many, said Mark Howell, regional spokesman for the federal Transportation Security...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Khalilzad, US envoy who brokered Afghan exit, quits

Zalmay Khalilzad, the veteran US envoy whose months of patient hotel-ballroom diplomacy helped end the US war in Afghanistan but failed to prevent a Taliban takeover, resigned on Monday. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Khalilzad defended his record but acknowledged that he came up short and said he wanted to step aside during the "new phase of our Afghanistan policy." "The political arrangement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go forward as envisaged," he wrote. "The reasons for this are too complex and I will share my thoughts in the coming day and weeks."
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Afghans#Military Bases#Pakistan#Afghans Jones#The State Department#Washington Examiner
The Independent

Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for inclusive government

Russia hosted talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday involving senior representatives of the Taliban and other factions, a round of diplomacy that underlines Moscow s clout.Opening the talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that “forming a really inclusive government fully reflecting the interests of not only all ethnic groups but all political forces of the country” is necessary to achieve a stable peace in Afghanistan.Russia had worked for years to establish contacts with the Taliban, even though it has designated the group a terrorist organization in 2003 and never took it of the list. Any contact with such groups...
POLITICS
The Independent

US envoy for Afghanistan steps down after withdrawal

The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan is stepping down following the chaotic American withdrawal from the country, the State Department said Monday.Zalmay Khalilzad will leave the post this week after more than three years on the job under both the Trump and Biden administrations. He had been criticized for not pressing the Taliban hard enough in peace talks begun while Trump was president but Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked him for his work.“I extend my gratitude for his decades of service to the American people,” Blinken said of Khalilzad, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and...
U.S. POLITICS
MilitaryTimes

National Guard unit to support Afghan refugee resettlement operations

BELEN, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico Army National Guard unit is deploying within the United States to support resettlement operations for Afghan refugees. A departure ceremony was held Friday for the Belen-based 919th Military Police Company, the guard said in a statement that didn’t specify where the unit’s soldiers would deploy.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

A red state Democrat tries to talk sense to Joe Manchin

As Sen. Joe Manchin III seeks to shrink one of our most promising anti-poverty policies — the expanded child tax credit — it’s widely accepted that he just has to do these things to ensure his political survival. After all, in his deep red state of West Virginia, Democrats like him must achieve distance from Washington liberals in any way possible, right?
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
155K+
Followers
52K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy