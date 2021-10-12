CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox announce details for ALCS ticket sales

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a thrilling walk-off win on Monday night, the Red Sox have announced details on ticket sales for the American League Championship Series. The team said that tickets for games scheduled on October 18, 19, 20 will go on-sale Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets will...

FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
Sports Illustrated

The Red Sox Demoralized the Astros. Now What?

Well, things are looking pretty bleak right now for the Astros. They didn’t necessarily need to win Monday night’s Game 3 at Fenway Park. Falling behind 2–1 in a best-of-seven series isn’t that bad. At a minimum, all they had to do was this: Win one of the three games in Boston to send the series ...
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
CBS Boston

5-Month Old ‘Fenway Baby’ Becomes Crowd Favorite At Red Sox Game

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the Red Sox’s youngest fans stole the show at Fenway Park on Monday night. Five-month-old Giovanni, who is now known as “Fenway Baby,” had fans cheering. Mom Kaitlyn and Dad Antonio Cali say this wasn’t baby Giovanni’s first game, but it was the most memorable so far. “When we were in the row, we had a great presence behind us, we had a great group of people behind us, they were super, super nice,” Antonio explained. “Right around the fourth, they started chanting ‘we want the baby.'” “We’re dancing and we just held him up like, ‘hey, here’s...
Houston Chronicle

Here's how you can buy Astros vs Red Sox ALCS Game 1 tickets

After handily taking care of the Chicago White Sox in the American League Division Series (winning 3-1), the Astros will face off against the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series. Following the 10-1 domination of the White Sox in a decisive Game 4, the Astros look to take an early lead in Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 15 on their home turf.
chatsports.com

Who do the Red Sox want to play in the ALCS?

Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, 2004 American League Championship Series, Houston, Houston Astros, Chicago, Kyle Tucker, Major League Baseball, Michael Brantley. The Red Sox, by virtue of their second straight walk-off win on Monday, are guaranteed a spot in the ALCS, the first of four teams to punch their ticket to MLB’s semifinals. The only thing left to be determined is just who they’ll be playing in the series. That will come down to the ALDS between the White Sox and Astros, a series which Houston leads two games to one. That could end as soon as Tuesday afternoon as the two sides play Game Four at 2:07 PM ET after it was rained out on Monday.
chatsports.com

ALCS Poll: Red Sox or Astros?

I regret to inform you that the ALCS will involve both the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros. Yeah, I know, I’m not happy about it either. That said, one team will end up winning, so we are going to do a poll about that. How do you think...
bostonsbigfour.com

WATCH: Red Sox walk it off again, punch ticket to ALCS

Another night, another unforgettable game at Fenway. The Boston Red Sox are heading to the American League Championship Series for the eighth time since 1999. Four of those runs ended in World Series victories. The win over the Yankees in the Wild Card game happened less than a week ago....
nbcboston.com

‘On to the Next': Red Sox Advance to ALCS

The Boston Red Sox are pretty excited – and they deserve to be after some hard fought wins in a series where many thought they wouldn’t prevail. The Red Sox are headed to the AL Championship Series after a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. The...
985thesportshub.com

The Red Sox’s opponent for the ALCS is now set

Red Sox. Astros. ALCS. It’s set. After the Red Sox punched their ticket with their Monday night walk-off, the Astros finished up their 3-1 series win by beating the Chicago White Sox 10-1 Tuesday afternoon. This will be Houston’s fifth straight trip to the Championship Series. This will be the...
Worthington Daily Globe

Walk-off win sends Red Sox to ALCS

BOSTON -- Enrique Hernandez hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth inning as the Boston Red Sox eliminated the Tampa Bay Rays with a 6-5 victory in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Monday, punching their ticket to the AL Championship Series. Christian Vazquez led off...
cbslocal.com

Bound For The ALCS, Red Sox’ Run Bordering On The Unbelievable

BOSTON (CBS) — If the Red Sox were playing with house money in the ALDS, then what, pray tell, are they doing now?. With resilience, the Red Sox fended off the 100-win, AL East-champion Rays, eliminating Tampa from the ALDS with back-to-back walk-off wins at Fenway Park. Surely, after Chris Sale followed up the Red Sox’ 5-0 Game 1 loss by serving up a grand salami in the first inning of Game 2, this outcome seemed hard to imagine.
theScore

Red Sox eliminate Rays in thriller to punch ALCS ticket

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernandez delivered Boston's second straight walk-off win, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Red Sox to the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. After winning Game 3 of...
