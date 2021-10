After starting the season 0-2, Worland has rebounded with 3 straight wins after a 42 point victory over Rawlins on Friday night. The Warriors were all over the Outlaws from start to finish and this team is ranked in the top 5 in 3A in passing, thanks to quarterback Kade Weber. on Friday night, he was 19-29 for 217 yards and four touchdowns. Earlier this year against Green River, Weber threw for 384 yards. Brock Douzenis caught 7 balls for 71 yards and a score. Aaron Carver had over 100 yards rushing in the first half.

RAWLINS, WY ・ 13 DAYS AGO