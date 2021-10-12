CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Eight asteroids are approaching Earth, all bigger than the Great Pyramid of Giza

By Joe Hiti
 7 days ago
Photo credit GettyImages

The Great Pyramid of Giza is measured at almost 500 feet tall and stood as the tallest object on Earth for 4,0000 years. Now, several asteroids bigger than the pyramid will zoom past the Earth in the coming weeks.

NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies shared data that the asteroid 2021 SM3, discovered just last month, will pass by the planet on Friday, USA Today reported.

The asteroid has a diameter of 525 feet and is classified as a near-Earth object. If an object of that size were to hit the Earth, it would be enough to "cause local damage to the impact area."

NASA says that near-Earth objects "are comets and asteroids that have been nudged by the gravitational attraction of nearby planets into orbits that allow them to enter the Earth's neighborhood."

An "Armageddon" style mission won't be needed for this asteroid as the closest it will come to Earth is 3.6 million miles. Still, while it seems safe and sound, it's much closer to the planet Venus.

Seven other asteroids, all bigger than SM3, will come closer to our planet by the end of November. Of all those approaching, 1996 VB3 will be the closest to Earth at 2.1 million miles on Oct. 20. VB3 has a diameter of up to 754 feet.

2004 UE is the biggest asteroid with a diameter of 1,246 feet, measuring in just a few feet shorter than the Empire State Building. 2004 UE will be 2.6 million miles from Earth on Nov. 13.

An asteroid named Apophis for the God of Chaos is smaller than 2004 UE, and scientists believe it won't hit the planet for the next 100 years, but it will come within 20,000 miles of Earth on April 13, 2029.

#Earth Asteroids#Near Earth Asteroid#The Great Pyramid Of Giza
San Francisco, CA
All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

