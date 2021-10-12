CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Antonia Lofaso's Favorite Job She's Ever Had Might Surprise You

By Adrianna MacPherson
mashed.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonia Lofaso has been gracing television screens for years, showcasing her culinary prowess first as a contestant on "Top Chef" and eventually moving to the other side of the competition floor and serving as a judge on shows like "Chopped" and "Cutthroat Kitchen" (via IMDB). The same way she did in the entertainment industry, she worked her way up the ranks in the culinary industry until she became a restaurateur herself. Lofaso is the owner of three Los Angeles spots, including Scopa Italian Roots, DAMA, and Black Market Liquor Bar (via Create & Cultivate).

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
mashed.com

This Chef Actually Made Gordon Ramsay Cry

Gordon Ramsay has built his reputation as being a bristly guy who knows how to cook better than most. Ramsay is known for his hot temper and language that is not suitable for the workplace. In fact, those emotional flare ups are kind of a staple on his shows, including "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Hell's Kitchen." This celebrity chef can reduce a person to tears, and it doesn't matter if they are young children at the beginning of the careers (via YouTube) or an adult waiter who mistakenly double booked tables for the evening, placing a lot of pressure on the kitchen (via Youtube). Not that we're into psychoanalyzing, but it makes us wonder: Are Ramsay's temper and prickly ways a product of nurture or nature?
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

What Anthony Bourdain Was Really Like, According To Chef Ludo Lefebvre - Exclusive

In the years since his death in 2018, the culinary community has been reeling over the loss of Anthony Bourdain. In his lifetime, Bourdain was somewhat of a mystery, from his surprising lack of a celebrity-sized fortune to reports of his shy, restrained demeanor off-camera. For anyone who's binged cooking shows, high-energy foodie celebs are the norm; Bourdain, gently engaging with local cooks on his Travel Channel "No Reservations" series, came across as humble and curious. So what was he really like?
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

This Childhood Experience Made Anthony Bourdain Vow To Try Any Food

Chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain is also known for his talent as an author, having penned numerous books, including New York Times bestsellers. Bourdain's career as a writer began with his article in The New Yorker, "Don't Eat Before Reading This," which gave readers a sneak peek into the tough kitchens of New York City. After the article found great success, he expanded it into a book: "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." Over the course of his career, Bourdain wrote and published more books, including "A Cook's Tour: Global Adventures in Extreme Cuisines," "Anthony Bourdain's Les Halles Cookbook: Strategies, Recipes, and Techniques of Classic Bistro Cooking," and "The Nasty Bits" (via Biography).
RECIPES
Mashed

You'll Probably Never Guess Amanda Freitag's Favorite People To Cook With

When it comes to celebrity chefs, there is one question that seems to elude many of them — who they'd like to cook with. From Duff Goldman to Buddy Valastro, some cooks just don't want to name someone they'd like to compete against or cook with. Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis might have the opposite problem in being paired together so often that many fans believe the friends are something more (via Cheat Sheet). Perhaps they don't want to play favorites — apart from Flay and De Laurentiis, but tons of famous food personalities have skirted the question when asked who they would like to cook with.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Mashed

Guy Fieri's Real Name Might Surprise You

He made not have been born the Mayor of Flavortown, nor was he born with spiky bleached hair and a bowler shirt, but that's all fairly obvious. But you would probably never guess the most identifying fact when it comes to Guy Fieri ... or should we say, Guy Ramsey Ferry? According to Insider, the now-famous chef — known for his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," as well as his kooky food inventions and a standout appearance — has a birth certificate that reads "Guy Ferry."
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Jennifer Lopez's Favorite Outfit Will Definitely Surprise You

The outfit you decide on definitely can leave an impression, as it shows what you would like to say about yourself to the world. Such is the case for Jennifer Lopez, who has had many different careers within the industry: She's a two-time Grammy nominee and a super successful singer and dancer; she starred in 100 different movies (per IMDb); modeled for fashion shows across the globe; and designed multiple fashion lines. So we just know her closet is to die for. In fact, JLo even gave fans a tour of her astronomically huge closet back in 2015. We can only imagine how much bigger her clothes collection grew as the years passed by.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

The Story Behind Anne Burrell's Hair

Anne Burell is a name that is fairly well-known within the culinary world, but even those that don't have an invested interest in cooking would likely have no problem recognizing the Food Network star. Per her website, the longtime "Worst Cooks In America" host has a self-described "pumped-up personality" that, like her decision to sport vibrant cow-girl skirts instead of traditional chef's pants in the kitchen, sets her apart from others in her field. However, what really makes the chef easily identifiable to foodies and non-foodies alike are her platinum blond locks, which she typically wears in a spiky style.
HAIR CARE
Mashed

The Real Reason Anne Burrell Always Wears Skirts

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell is a fierce chef who's made a name for herself in the culinary business. The Food Network star has a striking personality and stands out with her spiky hair and unabashed attitude. Burrell is comfortable being herself and often posts relatable updates on social media for her fans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
David Chang
Boston Herald

Momofuku chef Chang hosts ‘The Next Thing You Eat’ on Hulu

Yes, David Chang stands as a giant among chefs with his ever-expanding Momofuku restaurant empire. Last December he was the first celebrity winner of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” (the money went to Southern Smoke Foundation, his favorite charity) Now he is co-creator, host and producer of Hulu’s six-episode...
TV & VIDEOS
HelloBeautiful

Surprise! Eve Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Child: ‘You All Know How Long We’ve Been Waiting For This Blessing!’

Congratulations are in order to rapper Eve who just revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child!. In an Instagram post shared today (October 15), the 42-year-old announced the news by showing off her growing baby bump. Wearing an all-black look, she captioned the photo, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022 🥰.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Restaurants#Hot Dog On A Stick#First Kitchen#Black Market Liquor Bar#Create Cultivate
Elite Daily

New ‘Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer Revealed He Got Married In Secret

It may not have been their original plan, but new Bachelor host Jesse Palmer and model Emely Fardo’s secret wedding in Connecticut sounds just as special. The duo recently confirmed their marriage to People, explaining that although their big day did not happen as planned (they had hoped for a destination wedding in Provence, France), they had no complaints.
RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Toni Braxton's Sons Denim And Diezel Just Ripped The Runway

Toni and Tamar were front and center to watch her boys walk in Marcell Von Berlin's Spring 2022 runway show. While a career in music has been the norm for Toni Braxton and her famous siblings, for her sons, modeling just might be their professional path. Both handsome men, Diezel,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Christina Haack's third engagement ring cost double average US salary

Christina Haack, 38, has announced the happy news that she is engaged to Joshua Hall, and she has the most jaw-dropping ring! The mesmerising diamond is believed to be worth $150,000 – which is double the average US salary for an entire year which sits at $71,456. The star announced...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy