Bronxville Mayor’s Column: Week of October 12th, 2021 Column by Mary Marvin, Esq.

BRONXVILLE, NY — October 12, 2021 — I have been trying to understand the bipartisan infrastructure bill to take my mind off some of the other activities in Washington and also because infrastructure and public transportation are front and center for us at the moment in village government. I focused in on the support for Amtrak as I have a special fondness for it – taking it home to Albany to see my folks so many times and honestly I remember the beautiful scenery as permanent mental postcards from my trips. There are points where the Albany train is literally six feet from the Hudson River and you are compelled to turn your head from your work as history and majesty beckons. It is no surprise it is rated one of the ten most scenic train rides in the country. I also had both children go to college on the Amtrak route so I accumulated a lot of points and a lot of sentiment. By the way, they now serve Dunkin’ Donuts coffee in the dining cars which is life-changing!