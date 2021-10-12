CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canucks sign veteran forward Alex Chiasson to one-year, $75K deal

By Gavin Lee
 7 days ago
Vancouver Canucks forward Alex Chiasson (39) and Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

As expected, the Vancouver Canucks reached an agreement with veteran forward Alex Chiasson on a one-year contract. The deal will carry a salary of $750K. Chiasson was in Canucks camp on a professional tryout and did enough to earn a contract with the team. GM Jim Benning explained exactly how:

"Alex is an established veteran who plays a physical game and brings a valuable net-front presence to our team, particularly on the power play. He’s a bigger player that doesn’t shy away from the tough areas of the ice and has fit in well with the rest of our forward group so far."

This isn’t the first time Chiasson has earned his way onto a roster through a PTO. In 2017 he joined Washington Capitals training camp on a tryout basis and quickly landed a contract, and in 2018 did the same with the Edmonton Oilers. A versatile player who set a career-high with 22 goals and 38 points in 2018-19, he actually could step directly into a pretty substantial role with the Canucks, at least at the start of the season.

In fact, he’s been skating next to Elias Pettersson in recent days, suggesting that he very well may start the season there when the Canucks kick things off Wednesday night. He’ll be in a familiar stomping ground, as Vancouver travels to Edmonton where Chiasson has spent the last three seasons.

Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks, Flames are leading candidates to acquire Jack Eichel?

Jack Eichel has been on the trade block for what seems like forever and has not been on the ice for the Buffalo Sabres this preseason as he continues to await neck surgery. Yet, his market is heating back up. As TSN’s Darren Dreger wrote earlier this week, the Sabres have been pushed by Eichel’s new agent, Pat Brisson, to share medical files with interested parties. The result has been more clarity regarding Eichel’s serious suitors, which could finally lead to a trade.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin suspended one game for punching Lightning's Mathieu Joseph

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced a one-game suspension for Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin. The ruling comes after Larkin was given a match penalty during Thursday night’s game after a punch to the face of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Mathieu Joseph. As noted in the explanatory video, the rationale behind the suspension from the Department is as follows:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Five teams reportedly 'still in on' trade for Sabres' Jack Eichel

It appeared as though there was some momentum toward a Jack Eichel trade a week ago, but things have gone quiet once again on one of the biggest stories in the NHL. With the season underway, there is no lack of headlines and narratives to take the attention of hockey fans across the league, but every one of them is still keeping one eye on the Buffalo Sabres and their malcontent star. On Thursday, Emily Kaplan on ESPN’s "The Point" explained the current situation with regard to Eichel:
NHL
Washington State
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
NHL
Elias Pettersson
Alex Chiasson
Jim Benning
ESPN

Phoenix Coyotes sign Alex Galchenyuk to one-year deal

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes signed forward Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year deal on Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed. The 27-year-old Galchenyuk returns to Arizona after scoring five goals with eight assists with Ottawa and Toronto last season. He was traded to Carolina from Ottawa on Feb. 13 and two days later was traded to Toronto, where he played 26 games.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood's status in question after inconclusive COVID test

The New Jersey Devils didn’t actually end up playing last night due to an electrical issue in the rink, but there was an issue with the roster even before the scoreboard went dark. Mackenzie Blackwood, who was originally scheduled to play the first two periods for the Devils, didn’t hit the ice with the team for warmup. Corey Masisak of The Athletic reported this morning that it was because Blackwood, one of the handful of players who have decided not to be vaccinated, had inconclusive COVID-19 test results. According to Masisak, the team is expecting to know for sure one way or the other on Blackwood’s status by Sunday.
NHL
#Veteran#The Vancouver Canucks#Gm#Washington Capitals
Pro Hockey Rumors

Veteran forward Tyler Ennis signs with Ottawa Senators

As expected, the Ottawa Senators have signed Tyler Ennis to a one-year contract. The deal will carry an NHL salary of $900K and ends the professional tryout that Ennis had been in camp on. Senators GM Pierre Dorion released a short statement. "Tyler has had a strong training camp. He’s...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks D Caleb Jones out six weeks with wrist injury

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced another serious injury to a depth defenseman, this time ruling Caleb Jones out for six weeks with a wrist injury. He joins Wyatt Kalynuk on the sideline, taking out two options for the team to start the year. Jones, 24, was acquired from the Edmonton...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Islanders-Devils preseason game canceled due to power outage

Tonight’s preseason game between the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils won’t take place, per Newsday’s Andrew Gross. A partial power outage at Prudential Center in Newark prevented the game from taking place. Per Gross, the contest has been cancelled and won’t be made up, ending New Jersey’s preseason...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens' Edmundson, Price won't be ready for start of season

The Montreal Canadiens will be without two key pieces when the season begins next week, as head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed today that Carey Price and Joel Edmundson will not be with the team for the October 13 opener. Price, who is still recovering from offseason knee surgery, came down with a non-COVID illness and hasn’t been able to practice with the team. Edmundson meanwhile has not progressed from an undisclosed injury and will be out another two to three weeks, as Eric Engels of Sportsnet relays.
NHL
Edmonton Oilers
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flames' Blake Coleman to have hearing for hit on Jets' Jansen Harkins

The Department of Player Safety has some more work to do. Blake Coleman will have a hearing Thursday following his hit on Jansen Harkins Wednesday night. The Calgary Flames forward hit Harkins while the Jets forward was already down on his knees, driving his head into the boards. Coleman was issued a boarding penalty and then later in the game received a misconduct along with Harkins when the two came together again.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev denies that he requested a trade

With Igor Shesterkin quickly establishing himself as the number one goalie for the Rangers, there had been speculation that Alexandar Georgiev had requested a trade. Speaking with reporters, including Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the netminder put that idea to rest:. The rumors were false, I don’t know...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks' Brandon Sutter out indefinitely due to long-term COVID symptoms

The Vancouver Canucks don't expect Brandon Sutter back anytime soon. The veteran forward is dealing with long-term symptoms from COVID-19, general manager Jim Benning told reporters, including Thomas Drance of The Athletic, and will be out “for a while.” The team is focused on getting Sutter back to full health before putting him on the ice.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kings' Quinton Byfield out indefinitely with fractured ankle

When the Los Angeles Kings recalled four players early on Wednesday, they included that 2020 second overall pick Quinton Byfield had suffered an injury in team’s preseason game on Tuesday night, which at least partially prompted the early promotions. An update later in the day stated that Byfield was considered week-to-week but that more information would soon be available. The Kings have now fully disclosed the nature of Byfield’s injury and it seems “week-to-week” was even understated. Byfield has suffered a fractured left ankle and is out “indefinitely”. L.A. will place the young forward on the injured reserve and he will be re-evaluated in a matter of “weeks”.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

