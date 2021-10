Sotheby’s is turning to Burgundy to help it make a splash with its first wine sale in France. A private collection of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, including some extremely rare magnums and methuselahs of the Burgundy, will hit the auction block on November 2 in Beaune. No need to worry if you can’t make it across the Atlantic, though, because online bidding opened this Tuesday. The sale will consist of 25 lots of wine that all carry the Romanée-Conti name, which belongs to the most sought-after domaine in the Burgundy region; each bottle and case was acquired directly from the famed label....

DRINKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO