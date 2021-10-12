CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Here’s what’s changed since Austin-Travis County’s last time in Stage 3 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 7 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The local health authority announced Tuesday morning that Austin-Travis County is now officially in Stage 3 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines. The move from Stage 4 to Stage 3 allows people who are fully vaccinated to ditch the mask in some situations.

For people who are fully vaccinated, masks are recommended:

  • During indoor gatherings (when you’re around people outside of your immediate household)
  • When you’re traveling
  • And for people who are high-risk, while dining

For people who are fully vaccinated, masks are no longer required:

  • During outdoor gatherings
  • While dining (for people that are not high-risk)
  • While shopping

For people who are not fully vaccinated, the guidance still recommends wearing a mask during any outing. APH also says people who are high-risk and not fully vaccinated should only be doing essential tasks.

You can view the guidance based on vaccination status below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ffdbh_0cP31d5l00

Here’s what’s changed

The last time we were in Stage 3 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines was back in mid-July. The guidance has changed since.

In July, masks were not recommended during private indoor gatherings for people who were fully vaccinated. It also didn’t make exceptions for people dining at high-risk.

APH says the reason a mask is now recommended at indoor private events and not for events like shopping and dining is that you are around people for an extended period of time.

“At that event, you will be around those individuals for an extended period of time, indoors, and most likely not social distancing the entire time as you talk and interact with other people – all factors that increase the chances of contracting COVID,” a spokesperson for the city said.

Dr. Walkes said even though we’ve hit Stage 3, she still encourages people to use best practices to prevent COVID-19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
shawneemissionpost.com

Johnson County downgrades its COVID-19 risk from ‘high’ to ‘substantial’ — here’s why

The “community risk” metric used to classify the current level of COVID-19 spread in Johnson County has been downgraded from “High” to “Substantial,” according to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment. The change is reflected currently on JCDHE’s online COVID-19 dashboard and comes as new cases of the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WISH-TV

In the time of COVID-19, here’s what ‘close contact’ really means

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Limiting close contact is an important way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, researchers say. But, what is really considered “close contact?”. Researchers consider close contact as being less than 6 feet away from a potentially infected person for 15 minutes. But it’s not just 15...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Travis County, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Travis County, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Coronavirus
Travis County, TX
Health
County
Travis County, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
kut.org

Austin moves down to Stage 3 of COVID-19 guidelines as local hospital admissions and cases slow

Lee esta historia en español. Austin Public Health is moving down to Stage 3 of its COVID-19 guidance, as cases and hospitalizations continue to decline. “We’ve had a decline in the number of cases, and we are seeing a gradual reduction in the numbers of people in hospital, in ICU and with ventilator use," Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes told a joint meeting of Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council members Tuesday. "So we’re on the other side of the delta surge that we’ve been experiencing since the beginning of July.”
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin returns to Stage 3 guidelines after steady decline in COVID-19 cases, health officials say

Austin Public Health on Tuesday moved the community to Stage 3 of the agency's risk-based COVID-19 guidelines, allowing many Travis County residents to safely unmask while shopping and dining indoors. But Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, who announced the positive change during a joint Austin City Council and...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid
Community Impact Austin

Austin Public Health: Shift to Stage 3 COVID-19 guidelines likely in next week

Austin and Travis County are likely to see a shift to Stage 3 pandemic risk-based guidance by early next week, Austin Public Health representatives said Oct. 8. While the Austin community remains in Stage 4, the seven-day moving average of daily coronavirus-related hospital admissions—a key indicator APH uses for community risk—is below 30, the threshold for Stage 3. As of Oct. 8, an average of 21.3 people were being admitted to Austin-area hospitals each day.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Austin

"It's very likely" Austin-Travis Co. will drop to Stage 3 next week, APH says

AUSTIN, Texas — During a media Q&A Friday, the Austin-Travis County Health Authority, Dr. Desmar Walkes, announced that it is "very likely" we will move into Stage 3 of COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines next week, if current trends continue. However, she did say they are reevaluating the guidelines for people who...
AUSTIN, TX
Sacramento Bee

Here’s where Sacramento County stands with COVID — and what it means for you and your mask

Grabbing a face mask before going outside has become a new normal for some, like grabbing your phone, wallet and keys before leaving the house. Currently, more than 860,000 — almost 56% — of people in Sacramento County are fully vaccinated, according to the county’s public health dashboard, but mask sales are still up. The Adobe Digital Economy Index found that sales of masks had increased since July 21 and continued to rise at the beginning of August, right when the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant surged.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KXAN

KXAN

4K+
Followers
821
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy