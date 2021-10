Peckham has no shortage of pizza restaurants, but it won’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s eaten anything at The Camberwell Arms that Mike’s - a slice spot from people behind the SE5 pub - is a great place to know about. Whether you sit inside their converted storehouse in Copeland Park or out on the massive, covered and heated decked area in the yard, you’ve got the same menu of spongy Roman-style slices. Things like the ‘Nicoletta’, a pineapple and mozzarella number draped in mortadella and laced with perfectly sweet and punchy scotch bonnet onions. The same attention to ingredients, flavours and textures runs throughout the brief menu, and while you could opt for a couple of slices and a gem lettuce salad and leave here fairly satisfied for well under £15, you might want to consider coming with a pal, camping out for the afternoon and trying all the slices, plus an ice cream sandwich and a round of margaritas.

