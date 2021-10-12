New Mario Party Superstars overview trailer
It’s almost time to party – Mario Party Superstars, a classic collection featuring five boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games and 100 minigames from across the Mario Party series, will launch on 29thOctober for Nintendo Switch. The newly released Party like a superstar in this classic collection – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo Switch) provides an in-depth look at the boards, minigames and modes that Mario Party Superstars has to offer.mynintendonews.com
Comments / 0