Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital

A woman in Indiana has said she has the DNA evidence to prove that she is Brittany Williams, a seven-year-old child who went missing from a foster home in 2000 with AIDS.Katlynn Stevenson, who says she has the results from a DNA test to prove that she is Brittany, told NBC12 News in an interview that she was the seven-year-old old, who officials “weren’t looking in the right state” for. Brittany was thought to have run away from her foster home in Henrico County, Virginia, which was run by Kim Parker – who told officials she had sent Brittany to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO