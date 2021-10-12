CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital

By Dani Bozzini
KCBD
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WFOX) – A mother in Florida spent a day behind bars after she refused to leave her daughter alone in the hospital. “I stand by my actions 100%,” Lynn Savage said. “I am not sorry that I made them take me out of there in handcuffs.”. Lynn Savage,...

www.kcbd.com

Comments / 554

Debrah Gyuraki
7d ago

I applaud you for you standing up for your who matters and what matters! I hope your daughter makes a full recovery and you allow everyone to think about what would they do? I believe if they matter? Yes! Nothing would stop them or me either for that matter! God bless you and please do a follow up with your outcome? I’d like to know since it became a story? It’s a good one for that mommy. 🙏🏼☮️💪🏼❤️☀️🥰👍🏼

Reply(9)
432
Leslie Massey
7d ago

When my daughter had her wreck in 2016 I never left her side for the 31 days we were there. They would have to arrest me too! No mother should be denied the right to comfort and help their own child no matter the age!! This whole scenario is very disturbing and is a tell-all sign of how the humanity of people has been diluted by covid-19. As a former nurse, I made compassionate exceptions for many families against the rules because compassion is what nursing is supposed to be all about. Apparently those nurses have lost theirs.

Reply(8)
276
Penny Adams
7d ago

They handcuffed a 70 year old mother and made her spend 24 hours in jail because she wanted to stay with her daughter?!?! I'm sorry, but something needs to be done!

Reply(3)
233
