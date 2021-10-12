CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Petito's Cause of Death, Autopsy Results Revealed

By Anna Rumer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGabby Petito's cause of death has been ruled a homicide by strangulation by the Teton County Coroner's Office, Dr. Brent Blue announced Tuesday at a press conference. The influencer and travel blogger's body was discovered near Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19 by search teams, and two days later, Blue's office confirmed Petito's identity and classified her death as a homicide. Tuesday's press conference revealed her cause of death as strangulation.

TMZ.com

Alleged Zodiac Killer Gary Francis Poste's Cause of Death Revealed

TMZ now knows what killed possibly one of the most infamous serial killers in United States history ... and it certainly didn't sound peaceful. Gary Francis Poste, the alleged Zodiac Killer, died from sepsis, septic shock, dysphagia and vascular dementia ... according to his death certificate. Sepsis is the body's...
maggrand.com

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
New York Post

Witness saw man ‘acting weird’ near where Petito’s body was found

Another “van life” camper believes she saw Brian Laundrie “acting weird” near the site where Gabby Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming — and claims she tipped off the FBI to her remains. Jessica Schultz, a graphic designer who has been living in a camper for over four years, told...
Outsider.com

Private Investigator Claims Gabby Petito Possibly Died of Asphyxiation Based on Bodycam Video Moment

The Gabby Petito case drew in spectators far and wide from the very start– especially with so many strange details surrounding her disappearance. With so many invested, criticisms and opinions abounded every step thereafter. The Moab “incident” between Gabby, Brian Laundrie, and local police especially drew in heat for its handling. Upon seeing the bodycam footage, the public immediately launched their harsh words. They couldn’t understand how the police “missed” something so “obvious.” They namely cited signs of domestic abuse here.
KKTV

Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

DENVER (KKTV) - An arrest warrant was issued this week for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie was the boyfriend of Gabby Petito. Tragically, Petito’s body was found on Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her parents. Petito was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie when she went missing. Her death has been classified as a homicide by a coroner.
fox13news.com

Gabby Petito's YouTube video posted while Brian Laundrie left her in Utah to fly home to Florida

Brian Laundrie's sister says she hasn't spoken to parents since Fort De Soto camping trip. Speaking candidly about the case, Brian Laundrie's sister is giving new insight into the timeline ahead of his disappearance. Cassie Laundrie says she is just as frustrated and heartbroken as everyone else about Gabby Petito’s death and her brother’s disappearance.
The Independent

Gabby Petito mother ‘angry’ after listening to 911 call where witness described her daughter being slapped

Gabby Petito’s mother has described the moment she first heard a 911 call in which an eyewitness describes seeing Brian Laundrie slap her daughter days before her disappearance.Nichole Schmidt told Dr Phil she was angered and confused as to why more wasn’t done to help her daughter when police stopped the couple’s van near Moab, Utah, on 12 August.“I was angry, because it didn’t make any sense,” Ms Schmidt said.Bodycam footage shows Ms Petito telling officers how Mr Laundrie repeatedly told her to “shut up” and then grabbed her by the face, leaving her with scratches on her cheeks.A...
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie Likely Covered Gabby Petito's Mouth Until Death, Dog The Bounty Hunter Says

Fugitive Brian Laundrie may have likely covered 22-year-old Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito's mouth until she died, reality television personality Duane Chapman claimed. Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, believes Laundrie called his parents shortly after killing Pepito. He also claims that Laundrie's parents, Cristopher and Roberta, forced the 23-year-old to rush back to their North Port, Florida home after allegedly killing his fiancée.
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Mystery over makeshift cross discovered in riverbed close to where remains recovered

A makeshift cross fashioned from pebbles has been found in a riverbed close to where the FBI recovered what it believes are the remains of Gabby Petito.As a coroner performed an autopsy on the remains, in a bid to formally identify them and to try and determine a cause of death, officials also opened up the spread creek campsite, about 20 miles of Jackson, where the body was found.As they did, journalists found the cross, fashioned from 18 pebbles, most of them grey but one of them notably pink, in a riverbed, apparently close to where the remains had been.Dotted...
Popculture

Gabby Petito Disappearance Takes Strange Turn After Questionable Casey Anthony Rumor

The family of Brian Laundrie, who is the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, will not be represented by attorney Jose Baez, despite Laundrie's parents recently visiting Orlando, Florida. Baez is best known for representing the infamous Casey Anthony and the late Aaron Hernandez in their trials. Both Baez and the Laundries' attorney denied the rumors.
CrimeOnline

BREAKING: Gabby Petito Was Dead for 3 to 4 Weeks Before Police Found Her

According to a Wyoming coroner, the body of 22-year-old Gabby Petito was in the wilderness for weeks before police found her. During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Teton County Coroner, Dr. Blue, said Petito’s body was outside in the wilderness for three to four weeks. Blue declined to comment on the condition of her body, referring questions concerning anything other than the cause of death to the FBI. Blue added that he also couldn’t comment on the toxicology report and added that despite online rumors, Petito was not pregnant.
