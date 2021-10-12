Gabby Petito's Cause of Death, Autopsy Results Revealed
Gabby Petito's cause of death has been ruled a homicide by strangulation by the Teton County Coroner's Office, Dr. Brent Blue announced Tuesday at a press conference. The influencer and travel blogger's body was discovered near Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19 by search teams, and two days later, Blue's office confirmed Petito's identity and classified her death as a homicide. Tuesday's press conference revealed her cause of death as strangulation.popculture.com
Comments / 0