Southwest Airlines Union President Has Strong Words for Who to Blame for Canceled Flights
The slew of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continues, and the president of the company's pilots' union has a good idea of why. Southwest Airlines Pilots Association President Capt. Casey Murray told CBS News that the airline's pilots were not staging a protest about the new COVID-19 vaccine mandate — officially or unofficially. Instead, he said that Southwest's management was to blame.popculture.com
Comments / 8