Southwest Airlines Union President Has Strong Words for Who to Blame for Canceled Flights

By Michael Hein
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe slew of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continues, and the president of the company's pilots' union has a good idea of why. Southwest Airlines Pilots Association President Capt. Casey Murray told CBS News that the airline's pilots were not staging a protest about the new COVID-19 vaccine mandate — officially or unofficially. Instead, he said that Southwest's management was to blame.

PA Patriot0824
7d ago

Sounds suspect to me. Especially with reports from actual SW pilots stating why they called in “sick”. Someone ain’t telling the truth. 🤨

Teri Andrews
5d ago

How much money did southwest get from the pandemic bail outs? ?Maybe we just need to call them fed air?

