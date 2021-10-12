MysterySnail crawls through zero-day vulnerability
Our Behavioral Detection Engine and Exploit Prevention technologies recently detected the exploitation of a vulnerability in the Win32k kernel driver, leading to an investigation of the entire cybercriminal operation behind the exploitation. We reported the vulnerability (CVE-2021-40449) to Microsoft, and the company patched it in a regular update released on October 12. Therefore, as usual after Patch Tuesday, we recommend updating Microsoft Windows as soon as possible.www.kaspersky.com
Comments / 0