MysterySnail crawls through zero-day vulnerability

VP and CISO for Star and Disney India, overseeing the company's cybersecurity strategy in India. Passionate Whitehat hacker. LinkedIN. As cybersecurity professionals, one of the biggest challenges we face is responding to a zero-day vulnerability, which is a recently discovered software security flaw with no known patch. These attributes make this type of vulnerability particularly dangerous, and hackers will not leave any stone unturned to exploit it. Generally, there's a delay of at least seven to 10 days between the patch release and the zero-day vulnerability disclosure. This is also known as the window of exposure, and during this period, many hacking attempts will be made to exploit this vulnerability.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO