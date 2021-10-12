Opinion: How we manage change impacts retention of the best
Welcome back to part three of this five-part series on “The 5 C’s of Retaining Top Talent.” In week one we discussed the importance of connecting with our team members, and last week we added a discussion around collaboration. Recognizing that everyone on our team, including our top performers, wants to be part of the creative and strategic thinking that will lead to personal and professional success.castlepinesnewspress.net
Comments / 0