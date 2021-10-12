CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Opinion: How we manage change impacts retention of the best

By Column by Michael Norton
castlepinesnewspress.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to part three of this five-part series on “The 5 C’s of Retaining Top Talent.” In week one we discussed the importance of connecting with our team members, and last week we added a discussion around collaboration. Recognizing that everyone on our team, including our top performers, wants to be part of the creative and strategic thinking that will lead to personal and professional success.

castlepinesnewspress.net

Comments / 0

Related
TechRepublic

How to use succession planning for employee retention in a tough labor market

Something you should be doing anyway might also be a helpful asset in retaining your best employees. It's not news that the talent crunch has been particularly acute for technology leaders, with turnover in critical positions and a challenging market for finding and hiring new staff. You've also likely experienced the fact that retaining existing staff is often cheaper and easier than finding, evaluating, engaging and training a replacement.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Register-Guard

Opinion: How much surveillance will we accept?

How do you feel about being spied on? How much surveillance are we willing to accept, in return for safety, savings and simplicity? Most of us have at least one clear line. We won’t accept a surveillance state, but what about when the surveillance isn’t connected to the state?. We...
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

Credit vs debit: How the pandemic has changed the way we shop

The global pandemic brought major changes to consumer shopping behaviors, some that may surprise you. Klarna’s CEO and Co-founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski, joins Fast Company’s Innovation Festival to share the latest data on this evolving world of retail.
RETAIL
Benzinga

How Climate Change Can Impact Investment Portfolios

If the recently released U.N. climate report is any indication, it might be prudent for investors to start preparing their portfolios for the widespread impact of climate change. The report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) found that rising global temperatures can largely be attributed to human-generated greenhouse...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Shawano Leader

How to Improve Change Management in Your Business

At some point in every organization, change is inevitable. While this was a well-known fact before, the global pandemic brought it to the forefront of everyone’s minds. For business owners and leaders, the adage “adapt or face extinction” had a whole new meaning. Change management has always been a struggle—humans...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

How to Best Impress a Guest In a Changing Hospitality Industry

In many ways, people have always seen the hospitality industry as a safe business bet. After all, people will always need food, lodging and entertainment when they travel. But the pandemic turned those expectations upside down, with facilities like restaurants and hotels taking some of the hardest hits. As you try to get your company back on its feet, you’ll find that offering a fantastic customer experience is critical to restoring trust and propelling a full recovery.
INDUSTRY
physicianspractice.com

How the new CMS changes will impact physician practices with CDSM and AI

How changes may affect independent physician practices. In this clip, Navaneeth Nair, the chief product officer at Infinix, discusses how new CMS changes with regard to Clinical Decision Support Mechanisms and Artificial Intelligence may affect independent physician practices.
HEALTH
gabb.org

How Changing Market Conditions Can Impact Your Business

Recently, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) released its Q2 survey report, The IBBA and M&A Source Market Pulse. This survey features feedback from an impressive 301 brokerage professionals across 44 states with 266 transactions taking place in the quarter. The report had numerous key findings that will be of interest to those looking to buy or sell a business.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Peters
Hr Morning

How to Improve Employee Retention with One Conversation

Your employees are recruited by your competitors now more than ever — are you doing enough to recruit them internally?. If you’re struggling with the fierce competition for talent and employees resigning for different opportunities, it’s time to act quickly and thoughtfully to retain your talent. Because perks and raises...
YOGA
The Independent

Challenges faced by women in business ‘amplified’ by Covid, research finds

The historic challenges faced by female entrepreneurs has been “amplified” by the pandemic, new research suggests.A study by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in 2018 found 231,390 jobs in Scotland were created by women-owned businesses and contributed £8.8 billion annually to the economy.Research by Professor Norin Arshed of Dundee University – which included 12 focus groups from six regions in Scotland, one-to-one interviews with 12 businesswomen and 26 enterprise support organisation staff members – found access to finance, networking and social cultural barriers were exacerbated during Covid-19.Female-owned businesses such as those in the retail, beauty and fitness sectors were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
finance-commerce.com

How ‘managed retreat’ from climate change could revitalize rural America

Editor’s note: This article, distributed by The Associated Press, was originally published on The Conversation website. The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. Southern Italy’s rural Calabria region announced an innovative project in 2021 to breathe new life into its small...
AGRICULTURE
Deseret News

Opinion: Climate is changing, whether we like it or not

The evidence that our climate is changing is irrefutable. The decades-old scientific consensus of both observation and prediction intersects with our lived experience in the record heat, burning and drought-stricken West. Even the Pentagon and oil companies acknowledge that there is a problem and something must be done. If I,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Change Management
EatThis

Surgeon General Says How Not to Catch COVID

The surgeon general's biggest crisis used to be warning you away from cigarettes. Now he's teaming with a dating app to get you to stay safe from COVID. Such is the state of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. As cases explode in states like Colorado, they are lower elsewhere in America. And as people start to want to be together—on dates or otherwise—you may be wondering how to socialize safely. As a result, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy teamed with dating app Hinge to tell you how to be safe out there. Read on for five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
INTERNET
Best Life

These 5 U.S. States Will Pay You to Move There

The pandemic shook up life for a lot of people around the country: Work went remote, changes in work-life priorities prompted people to quit their jobs en masse, and home prices skyrocketed in urban centers. For some, this made it an ideal time to ponder a big move. If that sounds like you, you're in luck—there are states around the country that will actually pay you to move there. With research from William Russell, which provides insurance to expats, here's more about what states are offering what incentives, and why.
benefitspro.com

Bill to change Social Security COLA, expand payroll tax coming Wednesday

House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee Chairman John Larson, D-Conn., plans to introduce Wednesday a new bill called Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust. The bill adopts the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly as the basis of the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), applies the payroll tax to wages above $400,000, and combines the Old-Age and Survivors and Disability Insurance trust funds.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Sourcing Journal

How Hoka Navigates ‘Herculean’ Product-Design Process

Hy Rosario, director of outdoor at Hoka One One, discussed the indispensable tech that kept the brand on track during months of remote work. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.

Comments / 0

Community Policy