To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Michelle Clausen of Adair and Stephanie Brandt of Leadville, Colorado, were both traveling on the exit ramp at the 106 mile marker of westbound U.S. Interstate 80 when their vehicles collided. No injuries were reported. Damage to Clausen’s vehicle was estimated at $3,000, and damage to Brandt’s car was estimated at $1,000.