A fireplace is always the focal point of any home that has one, even when you’re not using it. If you’re fortunate enough to have a wood-burning fireplace, then it’s important to have a ready supply of firewood and fire starters on hand to keep it going. Likewise, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are spending more time gathered around our outdoor fire pits. Whether it’s inside or outside, you can’t just pile your logs on the floor like some kind of caveman. Instead, it’s worth investing in a stylish firewood rack. Firewood racks can be a stylish...

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO