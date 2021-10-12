CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gymshark's 29-year-old founder in line for £700m under plan to float

By Hannah Boland
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 29-year-old founder of Gymshark is in line for a fortune worth at least £700m as the online sportswear brand eyes a London stock market debut. Gymshark, which was founded by Ben Francis in 2012 in his parents’ garage in Birmingham, is said to have been “aggressively” pitched to by investment bankers in recent months regarding a potential listing.

Telegraph

If BrewDog wants to be taken seriously, it has to grow up

Question: how do you annoy the regulator as it prepares to rap you on the knuckles over an advertising campaign?. Launch a similar PR stunt a day earlier to try and gazump the Advertising Standards Authority’s censure and spin it into a positive story. And that’s exactly what BrewDog boss...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Morrisons’ £7bn private equity takeover approved by shareholders

The £7 billion takeover of Morrisons by private equity giant Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) has been given the go-ahead by shareholders.The Bradford-based supermarket chain agreed the deal at the start of this month after a lengthy auction.On Tuesday, Morrisons held a general meeting with investors to seek approval for the move.The retailer confirmed that 99.2% of the shareholder vote was in favour of the takeover.Morrisons chair Andrew Higginson said: “We thank shareholders for the strong support received at today’s meetings.“We remain confident that CD&R will be a responsible, thoughtful and careful owner of Morrisons and we will now...
BUSINESS
AFP

WeWork back to Wall Street, two years after fiasco

WeWork's financial woes and aborted IPO made headlines in 2019, but two years later the office-sharing giant is returning to Wall Street after seeking to renew itself in response to the pandemic. Those larger firms represent a little more than half of WeWork's clientele, compared to 42 percent at the end of 2019.
BUSINESS
The Independent

THG founder Moulding gives up golden share in governance overhaul

THG founder Matthew Moulding has confirmed plans to give up his “golden share” after the online retail giant’s shares plunged amid fierce scrutiny over its corporate governance.The company, which was previously called The Hut Group, currently has a dual-class share structure which allows the founder and chief executive to have significantly greater voting powers than other investors.The “golden share” structure has been criticised by institutional investors who believe it can give founders too much control.THG’s structure has also previously stopped the firm entering the FTSE 100 under UK listing rules.However, THG said on Monday that it will now cancel the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Private-equity firm Blackstone to acquire majority stake in Spanx, create all-female board

Blackstone Inc. said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Spanx Inc., the womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, in a deal that values the brand at $1.2 billion. Blakely will retain a "significant equity stake" in the company, and will continue to oversee daily operations and become executive chairwoman once the deal closes. The deal "will enable SPANX to accelerate its already rapid digital transformation and strong online presence in the e-commerce channel, expand its global footprint, and fuel its commitment to creating innovative, ground-breaking products for its customers across even more categories," the companies said in a joint statement. The companies are planning to create an all-female board for the company. Blakely started the company by inventing the first Spanx undergarment in her own apartment, at a time when she was earning a living selling fax machines door to door. Blackstone shares were slightly higher Wednesday and have gained 96% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21%.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Nine hacks for making your half-term getaway as smooth as possible

We are approaching by far the most ‘normal’ half term season since the beginning of the pandemic. Only seven countries are on the UK’s red list: Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Haiti, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic. This means that if you’re fully vaccinated, you will not need to enter a quarantine on your return to the UK. Just a test within 72 hours of arriving home (this can be lateral flow, from October 24).
TRAVEL
Telegraph

'To retrofit them only works under certain circumstances': Readers on the rush to heat pumps

The Government has pledged to install heat pumps in 600,000 homes every year by 2028. They are a “big bet”, as the Prime Minister put it, in the Government’s strategy to reach net zero emissions by 2050. The highly energy-efficient alternative is well-suited to the UK’s relatively mild climate, and is the only commercially proven low-carbon replacement for gas and oil-fired boilers on the market.
U.K.
Telegraph

Morocco banning UK arrivals is a bad omen for our winter holidays

And so it begins. Today, Morocco announced it will ban all flights to and from the United Kingdom, effective midnight, due to surging Covid-19 rates. The Morocco ban also extends to Germany and the Netherlands. In recent weeks there has been much to celebrate, when it comes to the reopening...
WORLD
Telegraph

Elon Musk to become world's first trillionaire, says investment bank

Elon Musk is poised to become the world’s first trillionaire, analysts claimed as his electric car maker Tesla raced to a record quarter. An analyst at Morgan Stanley said that Mr Musk is on track to become the first person with a 13-figure fortune because of the huge growth potential of SpaceX, his rocket company.
BUSINESS
WWD

Rent the Runway’s $1.5 Billion Next Step

Click here to read the full article. Rent the Runway’s turn in the limelight is coming up quick.  Jennifer Hyman’s fashion rental pioneer is set to begin trading on Wall Street on Oct. 27 with a fully diluted valuation of $1.5 billion — marking a comeback in the business’ price tag, which was reportedly set at $750 million during a pandemic-era funding round.  More from WWDGod's Love We Deliver Golden Heart AwardsPhotos from the 'Eternals' Los Angeles Film PremiereTao RTW Spring 2022 According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company is targeting an IPO price of $18 to $21...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Australia’s Aristocrat seals £2.7bn Playtech takeover

Gambling software business Playtech has agreed a £2.7 billion takeover by Australian slot machine firm Aristocrat.Isle of Man-based Playtech told investors it has agreed an offer worth 680p per share, representing a 58.4% premium on Playtech’s closing price on Friday.The move is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2022, if shareholders approve the deal, the firms said.The combination will create one of the world’s biggest business-to-business gaming firms and follows a period of busy acquisition activity in the UK gambling sector.Playtech, which was founded in 1999, has pushed forward with a recent growth strategy, including expansion in North...
GAMBLING
The Independent

Big investment in green hydrogen production by Ineos

Chemical giant Ineos is to invest around £1.69 billion in green hydrogen production.The company said it will be Europe’s largest ever investment in electrolysis projects to make green hydrogen with the potential to “transform” zero carbon hydrogen production.The first plants will be built in Norway Germany and Belgium in the next 10 years with investment also planned in the UK and France Ineos chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe said: “Green hydrogen represents one of our best chances to create a more sustainable and low carbon world.“Europe is crying out for more investment in green hydrogen and Ineos’ announcement today shows...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Young couple turns over $26 MILLION after inventing a 'genius' baby product that solves a 'disgusting' issue - and it's now on shelves at Woolworths

When high school sweethearts Angela and Elijah Kim launched Bubzi Co in 2016 they had their 'genius' idea would turn over $26 million in just five years. The Sydney couple, both 36, were inspired to start the business venture after noticing many new millennial parents around the world were turning to Amazon to purchase nursery products of 'low quality'.
RELATIONSHIPS

