CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Avowed’ apparently ‘The Outer Worlds’ meets ‘Pillars Of Eternity’

By Jordan Middler
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Game Studios upcoming RPG Avowed, currently in development at Obsidian, is said to be like if The Outer Worlds met Pillars Of Eternity. That’s according to a new report from Jez Corden of Windows Central, who claims to have seen documents and footage pertaining to the upcoming title. The game, which was revealed in June 2020 with a CGI trailer, is set in the Pillars of Eternity universe, however the lead designer for both the first two Pillars of Eternity games, Josh Sawyer, has confirmed that he is not involved in the development. He did say he would be offering feedback on the title though.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepolar.com

Avowed Almost in a Playable Alpha State Says Insider, is Mainly a Fantasy Outer Worlds

Microsoft has a number of video games on their slate, however one of the vital intriguing is Obsidian’s Avowed, which many have pegged because the studio’s try and do a full-on Elder-Scrolls-style first-person RPG. That stated, except for a really transient teaser trailer, little or no has really been revealed in regards to the sport. Properly, reliable Microsoft insider Jez Corden is spilling the beans in a new article. In accordance with Corden, he’s been involved with a number of sources near the mission, and has even seen early footage of the sport in motion. Phrase is, Avowed is coming alongside properly and approaching a fully-playable alpha state.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Avowed - New Info on Obsidian's Upcoming RPG

Reliable leaks about Avowed, the upcoming game by Obsidian Entertainment, have appeared on the web. We learned a little about the gameplay, visuals and the pace of work on the project. Avowed was announced last year, but until now very little was known about Obsidian Entertainment's next big RPG. Now,...
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

New Details about Avowed Surfaced – Rumor

One of the things Microsoft was criticized for during the previous generation of consoles was a lack of first-part diversity. One of the genres, in particular, they were hit for lacking was a solid lineup of RPG games. They managed to rectify this by purchasing two of the biggest RPG developers in the industry, Bethesda Software, and Obsidian Entertainment. This put a lot of eyes on Obsidian’s upcoming Pillars of Eternity spin-off, simply known as Avowed.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Boon
Person
Josh Sawyer
windowscentral.com

Details on Xbox exclusive Avowed: The Outer Worlds meets medieval fantasy

There are more reasons than ever to be excited about Xbox Game Studios' future. In the past year or so, more and more details have gradually made their way to me via trusted and proven sources familiar with Microsoft's plans for the future of Xbox. First, we detailed Contraband, previously known as Project Typhoon, which is set to be a co-op smuggler's paradise. Then, we detailed Project Dragon, which looks to be an online RPG from the creators of Hitman, IO Interactive. We also recently offered some details on InXile's Project Cobalt, which is a steampunk-style FPS RPG, alongside Project Indus, which we believe is a 4X strategy game from the team behind Ashes of the Singularity.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What is the release date of Elden Ring?

Few games have been anticipated the way that Elden Ring has. The next title from one of the video games industry’s true auteurs, Elden Ring, promises to be an evolution of everything that people have grown to love and expect from FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki, the mind that has brought us Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro.
VIDEO GAMES
WAVY News 10

Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many […]
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pillars Of Eternity#The Outer Worlds#Microsoft Game Studios#Rpg Avowed#Cgi#Mortal Kombat
NME

Xbox is “not done” buying game studios, says boss Phil Spencer

Xbox Game Studios, the coalition of developers owned by Microsoft, already boasts more than 20 studios under its umbrella – but that number may be set to grow, according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer. Speaking to Wall Street Journal as part of its Tech Live event (paywalled; as spotted by...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Why ‘Katamari Damacy’ might be gaming’s purest expression of comedy through play

Out of all the console names that exist in the world, I think that PlayStation might rank the highest. It’s simple, and evocative. There is no concept more joyful than the idea of play, and a whole console dedicated to it? That’s the dream right there. The PlayStation 2, in particular, has a catalogue full of obscure and wonderful oddities, ranging from the mysterious and often frustrating Drakengard to Gitaroo Man, a rhythm game filled to the brim with different musical genres. But none define the ‘play’ in PlayStation in quite the same way as Katamari Damacy.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Outriders’, ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’, and ‘Age of Empires IV’ among new slate of titles headed to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles heading to its Xbox Game Pass service, with eleven new games joining the lineup. As announced on the Xbox blog, sci-fi shooter Outriders is available through Game Pass for PC, while new indie title Into the Pit – described as a “fast-paced retro-FPS roguelite” – launches on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud gaming. Both games are arriving on the service today, October 19.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
RPG
NME

‘Halo’ co-creator joins new EA studio on a “first-person” title

The co-creator of Halo and creative force behind most of the franchise has joined EA to help build a new studio in Seattle, Washington. Marcus Lehto announced on his Twitter today (October 19) that he will be game director at this new studio, which will be working on “first-person games”. Lehto was art director at Bungie between 1997-2007, with his LinkedIn profile stating he was “brought on to begin co-creation of [a] new action shooter game, resulting in the creation of Halo.”
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Hazard Zone game mode will feature smaller ‘Battlefield 2042’ maps

EA has confirmed that Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone, the game’s new mode, will feature smaller versions of the titles much larger multiplayer maps. As confirmed to The Loadout, EA has clarified that the seven maps featured in the new mode will be “tailored to the smaller player count”. While this...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Super Smash Bros Ultimate: How to get Sora and everything to know about the final character

Nintendo’s best-selling multiplayer fighting game Super Smash Bros Ultimate is set to add its final character.The popular Switch game, first released in 2018, has augmented its character roster with a number of new fighters over the past few years.Now, the game is set to add its final character: Sora, the lead character of Kingdom Hearts.Here’s everything you need to know about when Sora is arriving on Smash and how to acquire him.In order to add Sora to their roster, players must have purchased the Fighters Pass Vol 2.The pass affords access to five other previously released charcters: Min Min...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Xbox not interested in VR despite Sony’s success says Phil Spencer

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has praised Sony, Oculus and Valve for their strides in VR, but has reiterated that the company has no interest in joining the space. In a discussion as part of the Wall Street Journal’s WSJ Tech Live event, and transcribed by VGC, Spencer answered questions from viewers, including regarding if he had any plans for Xbox to join the VR race.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy