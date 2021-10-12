‘Avowed’ apparently ‘The Outer Worlds’ meets ‘Pillars Of Eternity’
Microsoft Game Studios upcoming RPG Avowed, currently in development at Obsidian, is said to be like if The Outer Worlds met Pillars Of Eternity. That’s according to a new report from Jez Corden of Windows Central, who claims to have seen documents and footage pertaining to the upcoming title. The game, which was revealed in June 2020 with a CGI trailer, is set in the Pillars of Eternity universe, however the lead designer for both the first two Pillars of Eternity games, Josh Sawyer, has confirmed that he is not involved in the development. He did say he would be offering feedback on the title though.www.nme.com
