Explosion, fire at Pueblo industrial manufacturing building

PUEBLO, Colo. — Fire fighters say Tuesday’s explosion and fire at the Vossloh Concrete Plant in Pueblo was sparked by an employee who was cutting or welding near flammable containers.

The fire started shortly after 10 a.m. several agencies responded and were able to contain the fire within a 2,000 sq. ft. storage room connected to the main building.

The victim was airlifted to a Denver hospital for treatment and their condition remains unknown at this time.

The fire broke out as a Red Flag Warning was in effect, firefighters said their quick response helped lessen the fire’s damage and prevent it from spreading outside the building which is surrounded by dry brush.

“The winds are hampering us and early on we had a bit of a water supply issue, there’s not a lot of water availability here for firefighting so a lot challenges today,” said Captain Woody Percival with the Pueblo Fire Department.

In all, 39 employees were inside the building at the time of the explosion.

The corporation has been in operation developing railroad ties. FOX21 reached out to Vossloh for comment, but has not yet heard back.

