The lesson of the 2007 Giants has run its course for the 2021 Giants

ARLINGTON, Texas — Daniel Jones had finally found something, he had found Kadarius Toney, and now he was 1 yard, the longest yard, from lifting the Giants into a 10-10 tie. It was Toney whose 28-yard catch and run had positioned them first-and-goal at the 2, and now Daniel Jones, third-and-goal from the 1 following two failed Devontae Booker plunges, raced around the left end on a quarterback keeper, decided to put his head down and power into the end zone, and was blasted short of the goal line by Jabril Cox, and was sprawled in the end zone face-first. He staggered to his feet, something very wrong, looking like he had run into a Tyson Fury right hand, and the medical team rushed out fearing the worst.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO