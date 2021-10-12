CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

Santa Susana Field Laboratory’s Last Building In Simi Valley Demolished

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — The last Cold War-era building has finally come down in Simi Valley. The U.S. Department of Energy says it has completed the safe demolition of the last of its Energy Technology Engineering Center, which had been part of cleanup activities at the Santa Susana Field Laboratory.

