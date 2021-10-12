CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida man captures gorgeous image of fish forming into a heart from his drone

By Eric Davidson
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mywaX_0cP2xZYB00
Photo credit Getty Images

Though drones can be loud nuisances at parks and can sometimes feel like an invasion of privacy, they can do nice things too.

Note the amazing footage of a school of fish forming into a heart shape that was captured recently by a drone.

A Floridian restaurant owner caught it while playing with his drone over the ocean. The fish -- reported as a school of crevalle jack -- slowly form, sway, and sparkle under the clear skies.

As People reported, Paul Dabill, 47, spotted the fish while flying his DJI Mavic Air 2 drone just off Juno Beach in Palm Beach County, Florida.

"I immediately recognized the heart shape of the school when I first saw it," he said. "It maintained that shape for several seconds before morphing into other shapes.”

"I was looking for mullet,” Dabill explained. “This time of year is the fall mullet migration… However, I found the school of Jack Crevalles instead."

While the dreamy sight is beautiful and awe-inspiring, you probably wouldn’t want to get much closer than the drone. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the crevalle jack is a predatory fish that hunts in schools for most of its life, feasting on smaller fish species.

Well at least they look good doing it.

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Massive 600-pound sea turtle found stranded on beach

According to a release from the New England Aquarium, a 600-lb. sea turtle found itself stuck and stranded on a mudflat in Cape Cod waters on October 10. Some concerned local animal lovers made the call to the Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, who quickly went to work to see that the massive, five-foot-long male leatherback sea turtle was safe until it could be moved.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juno Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Palm Beach County, FL
Lifestyle
Palm Beach County, FL
Pets & Animals
Palm Beach County, FL
Entertainment
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Audacy

PHOTOS: Statue of Harambe the gorilla faces off with Wall Street's Charging Bull

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A 7-foot-tall statue of Harambe the gorilla is now standing directly across from Wall Street’s iconic Charging Bull, photos from Monday show. The gorilla statue was recently put up at Bowling Green Park, and some 10,000 bananas have been placed around the bull in what is said to be a message about wealth disparity. The fruit will be donated to area food banks and community fridges, according to WNBC.
ANIMALS
Audacy

Audacy

41K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy