Florida man captures gorgeous image of fish forming into a heart from his drone

Photo credit Getty Images

Though drones can be loud nuisances at parks and can sometimes feel like an invasion of privacy, they can do nice things too.

Note the amazing footage of a school of fish forming into a heart shape that was captured recently by a drone.

A Floridian restaurant owner caught it while playing with his drone over the ocean. The fish -- reported as a school of crevalle jack -- slowly form, sway, and sparkle under the clear skies.

As People reported, Paul Dabill, 47, spotted the fish while flying his DJI Mavic Air 2 drone just off Juno Beach in Palm Beach County, Florida.

"I immediately recognized the heart shape of the school when I first saw it," he said. "It maintained that shape for several seconds before morphing into other shapes.”

"I was looking for mullet,” Dabill explained. “This time of year is the fall mullet migration… However, I found the school of Jack Crevalles instead."

While the dreamy sight is beautiful and awe-inspiring, you probably wouldn’t want to get much closer than the drone. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the crevalle jack is a predatory fish that hunts in schools for most of its life, feasting on smaller fish species.

Well at least they look good doing it.