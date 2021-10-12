CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Crack addict 'serial killer' with a glass eye 'murdered three elderly neighbors with an ice pick' after taking over his brother's Brooklyn apartment and being allowed to stay because of Cuomo's COVID eviction pause

By Jennifer Smith, Chief Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

A crack addict serial killer was able to murder his third and final victim at a Brooklyn apartment complex filled with vulnerable elderly residents because Andrew Cuomo's moratorium stopped him being kicked out, police say.

Kevin Gavin was charged in January with the brutal murders of Myrtle McKinny, 82, Jacolia James, 83, and most recently, Juanita Caballero, 78 - all of whom lived in the Carter G. Woodson Houses in between Brownsville and East New York.

McKinny was killed in 2015, with James murdered in 2019. But Caballero was killed in January 2021, when Gavin was squatting in his late cousin's flat after his relative died.

New York state's moratorium on evictions meant he couldn't be evicted, meaning Caballero could potentially have been spared her gruesome death - which saw her found with a telephone cord wrapped around her neck - had that Andrew Cuomo-backed edict not been in place.

Gavin moved into the building in 2015, sleeping on a mattress on his brother's floor.

His brother, Leon, had been in the building for years and was affectionately known to the other residents as Music Man because he held parties in the courtyard by hooking up a speaker to his mobility scooter and playing music, according to a feature on the murders by New York Magazine on Tuesday.

When Leon died in April 2020, his brother simply stayed in his apartment. He wasn't evicted - despite the best efforts of residents who had grown suspicious of him - because of a statewide COVID ban on evictions.

Gavin became known as 'Point' because he carried an ice pick. He was lurking around the residents' apartments, according to their neighbors, had a glass-eye, and sometimes begged for money for drugs.

By April 2020, he had allegedly already killed McKinny (who was found dead in 2015) and Jacolia James (found dead in the building in 2019).

NYPD detectives considered him a suspect at the time but did nothing to follow up leads beyond calling him once or twice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wIQZ_0cP2xYfS00
Kevin Gavin was charged in January with the brutal murders of Myrtle McKinny, 82, Jacolia James, 83, and most recently, Juanita Caballero, 78. They all lived in the Carter G. Woodson Houses in between Brownsville and East New York
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46IHEh_0cP2xYfS00
The victims and alleged serial killer all lived at Carter G. Woodson Houses in between Brownsville and East New York 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Nnhf_0cP2xYfS00
Juanita Caballero (pictured) 78, was found dead at her apartment with a telephone cord wrapped around her neck, police said

Gavin was eventually arrested in January this year after Cabellero's death, despite cops claiming to have been suspicious for him for years.

Al Brust, the detective who was assigned to the case but who no longer works for the NYPD, said he tried to interview Gavin in 2015 McKinny's death was ruled a homicide, but was told over the phone once he was 'out of state'.

'It bothered me that it was basically left open,' he said.

He then says his team moved on to other cases.

The next murder was in 2019 - nearly four years later. In that case, 83-year-old James was found in her home, lying in the hallway with bruises covering her neck and face.

Her grandson told NY Magazine he was immediately suspicious of Gavin when he saw him weeks earlier

Police say he killed his victims because they hadn't paid him for handyman jobs in the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33eN4i_0cP2xYfS00
Gavin is accused of killing 82-year-old neighbor, Myrtle McKenny (left) who was found dead in her apartment in November 2015. Almost four years later, the battered body of Jacolia James, (right) 83, was discovered by her grandson in her home 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bfuOS_0cP2xYfS00

McKinney, first victim, was found in her kitchen in 2015 lying under a table with bruises around her face, dried blood on her face and on the floor. Her dentures was lying next to her body.

Her niece was suspicious at the time, and insisted her late aunt's body was lying too far under her kitchen table for her to have died as the result of an accidental fall.

Police ruled it an accident because there was no evidence of foul play but they now believe Kevin murdered her.

It wasn't until she was being dressed for her funeral that the funeral director discovered a long thin slit on the back of her neck - proof that she had been stabbed - that the cops ruled her death a murder.

But the crime scene had been cleared and there were no other leads.

By 2020, residents wanted him out. His brother had been found dead on the floor of his apartment, though there is no evidence to tie him to that crime.

'We had our suspicions,' Diane Johnson said.

Had the moratorium that banned evictions not been in place, the New York City Housing Authority would have been able to evict him once his brother died.

But because it was banned, they had no choice but to leave him there, until his arrest on reasonable grounds.

Gavin was arrested in January and charged with the three murders.

He remains in custody awaiting his next court date. He pleaded not guilty earlier this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sister of reveller, 26, who was stabbed to death at illegal rave urges witnesses to 'do the right thing' and come forward as police release CCTV images in hunt for killer

The sister of a man who was stabbed to death at an illegal rave has urged people to break their silence and come forward with information about his death. Jason Nyarko, 26, died after an incident at a warehouse in Bermondsey, south-east London, on Saturday June 26. The Metropolitan Police...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Editor at Global Perspectives

Haiti's Most Dangerous Gang "400 Mawozo have stayed away from kidnapping Americans up to now"

The gang thought to be responsible for kidnapping 16 Americans and one Canadian is known as 400 Mawozo. For several months 400 Mawozo has fought in armed combat with rival gangs and abducted people from all walks of life, even police officers. There are also reports that the gang is raping women and recruiting children into its ranks, but kidnapping has become its most lucrative business.
The Independent

‘I should have stabbed him more’: Wife admits knifing husband to death in police footage

The moment a woman admitted stabbing her husband to death and told police officers: “If I haven’t done it properly I’m really annoyed,” was released on videos yesterday.Penelope Jackson, 66, is on trial accused of murdering David Jackson, 78, by stabbing him three times with a kitchen knife on February 13. She accepts unlawful killing but denies murder.The judge at Bristol Crown Court authorised the release of the body-camera footage of her arrest at the couple’s bungalow on the Somerset coast as well as the audio of an 18-minute 999 call.In the videos, Mrs Jackson is heard calmly telling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Serial Killer#Murder#Nypd#Covid#New York Magazine
Daily Mail

Florida father-of-two, 61, and five farm workers are killed at his remote ranch in Costa Rica: Victims' bodies were riddled with bullets, doused in gasoline and set alight in suspected robbery

Six people, including an American, were tortured and killed - some shot, some burned, and all doused with gasoline - on a remote ranch in Costa Rica. Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, of Key West, Florida, was found on his 250-plus acre cattle and coffee farm along with five Costa Rican victims who arrived there on Sunday in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NWI.com

Man shot ex-girlfriend 18 times as she sat in car, police say

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was wanted Friday on charges he shot an ex-girlfriend 18 times in August in Gary's Miller section. Bryan Sims, 27, is accused of shooting the woman in the legs and abdomen after she left some of his belongings in his car late Aug. 26 at an apartment complex off North County Line Road.
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
People

Body of Missing Fla. Mom Found in Canal, Convicted Murderer Released in 2020 Allegedly Confesses

A convicted murderer who was released last year has been accused of killing a Florida mother who went missing last month. Eric Pierson is behind bars in Broward County Jail on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 33-year-old Erika Verdecia, according to jail records. Pierson was taken into custody Saturday, hours after Verdecia's body was found in a canal near Fort Lauderdale.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Slain officer was shot in the face; teen suspect told police he was trying to shoot himself with stolen gun

The police officer who was shot in the face and killed Sunday night was trying to take a stolen gun out of the hands of an 18-year-old who told investigators he was trying to shoot himself. Jason Banegas, 18, pulled a stolen 9 mm semi-automatic handgun from his pocket during a violent fight with Officer Yandy Chirino. “When he thought the officer was clear of the muzzle, he pulled the ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Independent

Couple fined after bus lane camera photographs text on woman’s top

A couple were mistakenly fined after a camera mistook the writing on a woman’s top for their car number plate.Davjd and Paula Knight from Surrey received a fine of £90 from Bath council for being in a bus lane, despite not having been near the city.When looking at the photographic evidence provided by the council, the couple found that there was no vehicle in the CCTV image but a woman, wearing a T-shirt printed with the word ‘knitter’, walking through a bus lane.The couple’s vehicle registration, which reads ‘KN19 TER’ was mistaken as the passer-by in the T-shirt.The couple contacted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy