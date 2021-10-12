CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner says Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN
KCRA.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGabby Petito's cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Tuesday. He said that the time of Petito's death was estimated to be about three to four weeks before her body was found on Sept. 19 in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. Blue provided few other details about her autopsy, though, saying he was limited in what information he could legally release.

