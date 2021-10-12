CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says

By Madeline Holcombe, Eric Levenson, CNN
Fox5 KVVU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Gabby Petito's cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Tuesday. In particular, the cause of death was "manual strangulation/throttling," according to the coroner's verdict, a legal document Blue filed on October 5 with the Teton County Clerk of District Court. During the news conference, Blue said the cause of death was strangulation, but did not go into specifics.

