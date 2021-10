Major League Baseball's 2021 postseason is kicking into high gear Friday with a four-game slate of divisional round matchups. The Astros won the first game of the day, taking a 2-0 ALDS lead over the White Sox. Both NLDS matchups get started Friday, with the Brewers hosting the Braves before the Giants and Dodgers square off at 9:37 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Red Sox will try to even up their series with the Red Sox with ALDS Game 2 set for 7:02 p.m. (Here's the complete playoff schedule.)

