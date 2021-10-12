Haley selected for Clemson University Board of Trustees
Former United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nikki R. Haley has been named to the Clemson University Board of Trustees, effective immediately. Haley, who served as South Carolina’s governor before being nominated by former President Trump to the U.N., graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Clemson in 1994. After leaving Clemson, she worked for her family business and served as its chief financial officer.gsabusiness.com
Comments / 0