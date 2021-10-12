CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Preview: 'New Amsterdam' twist introduces new villain

 7 days ago

(NBC) – Battle Rounds continue tonight on “The Voice” followed by a new episode of the adventure hit “La Brea” and wrapping up the night is “New Amsterdam” where more change appears to be coming to the hospital but maybe not for the better.

Tonight’s episode takes a turn when Dr. Max Goodwin announces that he and Dr. Helen Sharpe, who are now in a relationship, are leaving New Amsterdam and moving to London. As if that news didn’t throw hospital staff for a big enough loop, meeting Max’s replacement might.

The most searched ‘spooky’ series in Massachusetts

“She is the antithesis of everything he believes in and the focus of quite a bit of frustration,” said Ryan Eggold who plays Goodwin.

Michelle Forbes joins “New Amsterdam” as Dr. Veronica Fuentes, a one-time mentor to Max. She’s been chosen to take over for him once he leaves.

“Her big ace in the hole is that she doesn’t care what anybody thinks about her. She has, she’s liberated from all of that,” said Forbes.

Forbes says Fuentes’ supreme confidence attracted her to the role, as well as the contrast of Max’s idealism and Veronica’s pragmatism.

“For me, it was important to just go in with an open mind because there are cogent arguments on both sides,” said Forbes. “And I try not to let my judgment come into it. It’s hard though!”

NBC’s ‘La Brea’ star says show is an ‘adrenalin rush’

And Eggold says the show works hard to make sure Fuentes is not just a one-note villain.

“Trying to find trying to go deeper than just, I’m right, you’re wrong, but trying to go into we’re both a little right and wrong, but how do we, how do we move forward?” said Forbes.

A question “New Amsterdam” tries to answer starting tonight.

“New Amsterdam” airs tonight at 10 p.m. on 22News right after “La Brea” at 9 p.m. and “The Voice” at 8 p.m.

digitalspy.com

Mom boss sheds new light on surprise cancellation

CBS sitcom Mom was suddenly cancelled back in February, and now a network chief has finally discussed the reasons why. The show, which first aired in 2013, followed mother daughter duo Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Christy Plunkett (Anna Faris), who try to overcome their addiction issues and attend Alcoholics Anonymous together.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Locke and Key’ Season 2: New Villain

With a new villain, new evil awaits. Season 2 is around the corner so that means new dangers are in store for the Locke siblings. In Season 1 we saw the youth discover and explore the power of the keys. The youth also learned to adapt to a new life. They adapted to new friends and discovered many secrets. However, Dodge proved to be a deadly secret they didn’t expect. With the opening of Season 2 on October 22nd, there will be much more.
TV SERIES
