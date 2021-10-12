Independence leader: Wall won't stop Western Sahara fight
By ARITZ PARRA
Beaumont Enterprise
7 days ago
DAJLA REFUGEE CAMP, Algeria (AP) — The leader of the Western Sahara independence movement says that fighting with Morocco will continue across a long wall cutting through Africa’s vast desert until the international community delivers on an unfulfilled promise of self-determination for the Saharawi people. The United Nations considers Western...
A demonstration in support of the Sahrawi people's rights. Fermin Rodriguez/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesThe United Nations recently appointed a new envoy for Western Sahara – Staffan de Mistura. This is a welcome step towards resolving the long-running conflict between the pro-independence Polisario movement, which represents the people of Western Sahara, and Morocco, which has occupied the territory since 1975.
United Nations veteran diplomat Staffan de Mistura was nominated Wednesday as the organization's envoy to the Western Sahara conflict, nearly two and a half years after the post had become vacant as a dozen other candidates were rejected by either Morocco or the Polisario Front rebel movement.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric called Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's nomination of the 74-year-old Italian a "positive signal," after such a long selection process.
Dujarric said De Mistura would be set to take over the position, which has been empty since May 2019, on November 1.
Morocco had initially rejected De Mistura -- the thirteenth name floated for the job -- as envoy in May before finally accepting the nomination under pressure from the United States, according to diplomats.
An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
President Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels to lead America to a green-energy utopia. The U.S., in fact, was expected to arrive at this carbon-free locale in 2035, by Biden’s calendar. But much like the “Utopia” that St. Thomas More wrote about 500 years ago, it doesn’t exist. We...
Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas was interviewed on a podcast and said that Panama had detained at least 52 people on terrorist watch lists who were en route to the U.S. “She goes, ‘Funny you ask that Tony because in Panama we do biometrics and we have apprehended 52 people that have been — that are associated with al Qaeda,’” the congressman recalled. And when asked if the Panama government has reported this to U.S. officials, She goes, ‘There’s no one home. I’m here talking to you because the administration is just absent."
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described China as an "adversary" on "Hannity" Tuesday night, adding how "America is showing weakness" following the debacle in Afghanistan and after the Iranians fired missiles from the Gaza Strip into Israel. MIKE POMPEO: "What we did for four years was make clear to...
In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
Dozens of Afghan families staying in hotels as part of a scheme to resettle them are declaring themselves homeless. More than 200 families have asked councils in London for emergency accommodation. They are concerned that the Home Office scheme they are currently part of could see them moved to anywhere...
It’s not for you. That lesson was made pretty darn clear when I started out as an American diplomat two decades ago. We were told in orientation courses to expect many invitations to fancy events with important people during our careers. There would also be gifts — a lot of them. They are for the country, not our own personal use.
The Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Monday ruled that the state of Colombia bears responsibility for the ordeal of a female journalist who was kidnapped, raped and then tortured in 2000 by paramilitaries. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights had referred the case to the court in 2019.
BRUSSELS — Poland’s prime minister repeatedly came under criticism during a tense debate in the European Parliament on Tuesday, with the EU’s chief executive warning Warsaw that its challenge to the supremacy of the 27-nation bloc’s law would not go unpunished. "You're arguments are not getting better. You're just escaping...
The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Negotiations stretched into a fourth day seeking the return of 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group kidnapped over the weekend by a violent gang that is demanding $1 million ransom per person. The group includes five children whose ages range from 8 months to 15 years, although authorities were not […]
The head of the U.N.’s atomic watchdog plans to visit Iran before the end of next month amid questions about whether Iran will return to negotiations aimed at reviving the languishing 2015 nuclear deal. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said Tuesday he intends to visit Tehran “soon” to discuss and hopefully resolve specific concerns about Iran’s nuclear program. Iran is in violation of several aspects of the 2015 deal that the IAEA is charged with monitoring and has suspended some elements of other cooperation with the watchdog.On a visit to Washington Grossi told reporters that he...
Journalist Jineth Bedoya, who was kidnapped, raped and tortured by paramilitaries 21 years ago, on Tuesday applauded the "historic" decision by a regional rights court to hold the Colombian state responsible for her violent assault.
The Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruled Monday that the acts against Bedoya "could not have been carried out without the consent and collaboration of the (Colombian) State, or at least with its tolerance."
Bedoya, now 47, was working for the El Espectador newspaper investigating a weapons smuggling ring when she was abducted and attacked by far-right militia members in 2000.
"It's a historic sentence. The court's decisions as reparations... are public policy, but also jurisprudence for the entire hemisphere, not just Colombia," Bedoya, fighting back tears, told reporters in the capital Bogota.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace didn't offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is “in good spirits,'' and disappointed that she...
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Tuesday it would grant legal residency to 4,000 Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, a gesture to the Palestinian Authority that will allow people who have lived under severe restrictions for years to get official IDs. It's one of a series of...
Comments / 0