Special Weather Statement issued for Canadian, Kingfisher, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Canadian; Kingfisher; Logan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kingfisher, west central Logan and northeastern Canadian Counties through 215 PM CDT At 146 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles east of El Reno, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include El Reno, Kingfisher, Yukon, Piedmont, Cashion, Dover, Cimarron City and Richland. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 122 and 134. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH