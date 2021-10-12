CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Former Nike Runner Sues Ex-Coach Alberto Salazar, Alleging Abuse and Fraud

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42OwaW_0cP2swGT00
In this April 29, 2016, file photo, Mary Cain walks off the track after competing in the women's special 1500-meter run at the Drake Relays athletics meet, in Des Moines, Iowa. CREDIT: Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo

A former Nike runner is taking legal action against alleged abuse during her time as an athlete at the Swoosh.

Mary Cain, a long-distance runner and former Nike Oregon project athlete, filed a $20 million lawsuit late Monday against Nike Inc. and former Nike running coach Alberto Salazar. In the suit, Cain alleges that during her four years as a Nike runner, she endured emotional, verbal, and physical abuse at the hands of Salazar.

Cain brought Salazar’s alleged misconduct to light in a 2019 New York Times op-ed video, in which she claimed that Salazar demanded excessive weight loss to the point where she lost her period, broke several bones, and suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts. Cain’s Nike teammates confirmed allegations made against Salazar.

Nike’s Oregon Project, a program for top tier distance runners, was founded by Salazar and Nike in 2001. Cain joined in 2012 while in her freshman year at the University of Portland and left in 2016. In October of 2019, Nike said it would “wind down” the Oregon Project.

“I ran terrible during this time. It reached a point where I was on the starting line and I’d lost the race before I started because in my head, all I was thinking of was not the time I was trying to hit but the number on the scale I was earlier that day,” Cain said in the video of her time with the Oregon Project. “I felt so scared. And I felt so trapped. And I started to have suicidal thoughts. I started cutting myself.”

The lawsuit, filed in a Multnomah County Circuit Court, centers on situations Cain discussed in the video. The complaint alleges that Salazar made frequent comments about Cain’s weight and appearance, telling her that “she was too fat and that her breasts and bottom were too big.” The complaint also highlights instances where Salazar allegedly controlled what food Cain ate on trips and during training events, to the point where she said she stole nutrition bars to eat in the bathroom. Nike’s sports psychology consultant Darren Treasure was also named in the lawsuit as having known about Cain’s struggling but neglecting to do anything to help her.

Cain is suing Salazar and Nike and alleging fraud, negligence, personal injuries, intentional infliction of emotional distress and sex discrimination.

“Nike was letting Alberto weight-shame women, objectify their bodies, and ignore their health and wellbeing on a regular basis, as part of its culture,” said Kristen West McCall, a Portland, Ore. lawyer representing Cain. “This was a systemic and pervasive issue. And they did it for their own gratification and profit.”

According to McCall, Nike’s culture promoted a “hostile work environment” that led to “harassment on the basis of gender.”

Nike said it does not comment on ongoing litigation but stated that “Nike is committed to positively affecting the future of sport for women and girls and we are doing more in this space than ever before.”

In August, Nike said it would rename the Alberto Salazar building on its Beaverton, Ore. campus after the U.S. Center for SafeSport banned the former Nike coach from long-distance running.

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Katy Perry’s Orange Bustier, Latex Skirt & See-Through Heels Master This Year’s Biggest Trends

Katy Perry tackled two of this season’s biggest trends as she kicked off year 20 of “American Idol.” Celebrating the music competition’s major anniversary today, the series’ judge showed off her own bold style for her 139 million Instagram followers. For the occasion, Perry modeled a coordinating orange latex bustier top and high-slit skirt, tapping designer LaQuan Smith for the outfit. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Master Date Night Style With Help From Tiffany & Co. and Blue Ivy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are giving fans a glimpse into their iconic date nights with a little help from Tiffany & Co. Joining forces once more with the iconic jewelry brand, Beyoncé took to Instagram today to debut a behind-the-scenes look at their new “About Love” film alongside her husband and her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy. Titled “Date Night,” the production takes the two musicians on a vintage-style adventure all from the back of a New York town car. The “Lemonade” artist herself channeled “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” in a black gown, glittering earrings and a styled updo while the “Otis” artist kept cool...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Honors Carmelo Anthony’s Basketball Career With Special Air Jordan 1 PE

Carmelo Anthony will suit up for his 19th season in the NBA tonight with his new Los Angeles Lakers team and he also has a new pair of kicks for the special occasion. As first reported by Bleacher Report’s BR Kicks on social media, Jordan Brand has created a special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low for the longtime sponsored athlete. According to the outlet, the style dubbed “Baltimore Crab” was made exclusively for Anthony. The shoe pays homage to the 37-year-old forward’s Baltimore roots with a color scheme that resembles a crab. The exclusive sneaker features a brown-based nubuck upper...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alberto Salazar
Reuters

Cain sues Salazar, Nike, citing abuse - reports

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Middle-distance runner Mary Cain has sued Alberto Salazar and Nike (NKE.N) for $20 million, alleging years of abuse by the coach while training at the company's now-shuttered athletics program, according to The Oregonian and other media. Cain joined Salazar in 2013 at the Nike Oregon Project...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

How DSW Is Ramping Up Its Marketing Strategy With Jennifer Lopez & More

Amid pent-up consumer demand for boots and booties, DSW is taking full advantage of the fall season, and it’s doing so with a variety of tactics. From working with Jennifer Lopez to TikTok stars, the retail chain has been busy showing consumers how to wear specific shoe styles, where to wear them and what’s on trend. Beyond that, new opportunities have emerged for the business, such as the booming sneaker category, which DSW chief marketing o”fficer Julie Roy calls a big area of growth that the company has been capitalizing on this year. Here, Roy discusses influencer marketing, DSW’s popular VIP Rewards...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Sex Discrimination#Nike Inc#New York Times#The Oregon Project
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Gives an Edgy Style Statement a Hypebeast-Worthy Twist in Bold Red Nike ‘Girls Don’t Cry’ Sneakers

Jordyn Woods touched down in New York City in a sporty-meets-edgy look — with a hypebeast-worthy twist. The model strolled through the city’s SoHo neighborhood in a dark brown top by MM6 Maison Margiela, featuring a numbered print with the brand’s logo on its front. Her look was paired with a cross and “Sex”-printed pair of coordinating Chrome Hearts jeans, as well as a brown wool overcoat. Woods’ outfit was finished with a black leather Chrome Hearts bag and black sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) When it came to shoes, Woods elevated her outfit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj’s Standout Shoe Style Through the Years

Aside from being one of the hottest rappers of this decade, Nicki Minaj is a style icon. The rapper broke out onto the hip hop scene in 2009 with her iconic mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty” and a very New York-based look. She was recognized for oversized bangs with pink highlights, large gold bamboo earrings and her diamond-encrusted “Barbie” chain. When the “Super Bass” artist isn’t inspiring others with her colorful wigs and ostentatious outfits, Minaj is calling attention to her footwear. Here, some of her standout shoe styles and fashion statements over the years. At the 2010 American Music Awards, Minaj...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Cozies Up in Butterfly Sweats & Kanye West’s Sneakers With Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian’s off-duty style packs a powerful punch even in its most relaxed form. The media personality stepped out with her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, on Monday evening in laidback fashion. For the outing, Khloe tapped up-and-coming brand FELT, which stands for For Every Living Thing, in the label’s coordinating butterfly-adorned sweatshirt and sweatpants. When it came to footwear, the reality television star rounded out her look with sneakers from her once brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy label. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 includes engineered Primeknit uppers for a securing fit; the style comes in mixed shades of white and gray...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyoncé Brings Back an Iconic Hairstyle in Silky Slip Dress and Extra-Trendy Sandals in Italy With Jay-Z

Beyoncé’s latest look was sleek and silky — with a new hairstyle to match — for a date night in Italy. The “Flawless” singer’s latest outfit for an evening out with Jay-Z featured a draped silk dress by Saint Mojavi. The seafoam green Parla style featured a draped silhouette and a deep neckline. Always one for glamour, the musician accessorized with a crystal-covered clutch, oval-shaped sunglasses, large statement earrings and two diamond pendant necklaces. She also took the opportunity to share a new hairstyle featuring bangs, which she last wore in the mid-2010s during her “4” album era. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka’s Style Statements Include Bold Colors & Prints for Any Occassion

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has been winning big on and off the court. Osaka’s style always looks chic and comfortable in her go-to styles that include bold prints and earth-toned neutrals. Here, a collection of some of Osaka’s moments embracing her signature look. Osaka played in the Western and Southern Open and had all eyes on her, not just for her tennis skill but also her bold pattern choices. She wore a black and white pinstripe top with a peach tennis skirt, and her Nike sneakers displayed a bold cheetah print. The four-time Grand Slam champion attended the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Ciara Shows Some ‘Love’ for Her New Fashion Line in Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara took to Instagram yesterday to plead for “LOVE. That’s all,” while sporting some of her fashion line LITA’s latest merchandise. Donning her Higher Love combat boots with their 1.5-inch heel, utilitarian silhouette, contrasting black outsole and white leather finish, the “Level Up” singer also had on her brand’s dark blue bodysuit teamed with a marshmallow-white top hat, all while striking a pose in her bedroom. Across her right shoulder, she draped a matching towel with the word “Love” embroidered, a shout-out to LITA’s motto “Love Is The Answer.” Finishing off the outfit, she accessorized with a minimalist gold necklace and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sourcing Journal & AlixPartners’ ‘Fashion in Focus’ Report: Companies Must Establish Back-Up Plans, Be Agile to Weather Supply Chain Woes

With the goal of helping the industry better understand itself and combine forces toward a better future, a cowritten report called “2021 AlixPartners + Sourcing Journal’s Fashion in Focus: Investing in a future forged by adversity,” analyzes survey responses from apparel and footwear industry executives that asked how their businesses have been impacted by the pandemic and what changes they have made to mitigate disruption. While the industry is still experiencing ongoing challenges, the companies’ survey responses and supplemental executive interviews showed that there is progress being made for the industry to equip itself for years ahead. The survey covered four...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Natalie Portman Stuns in Architectural Little Black Dress & Sandals at LA Dance Project Gala

Natalie Portman and partner Benjamin Millepied got all dressed up on Saturday night and hosted their annual LA Dance Project Gala, an intimate and lavish affair at a private LA residence that included appearances from many notable guests. Portman, who herself has always had a penchant for rainbow Adidas and other colorful staples, was instead seen sporting a fitted jet-black velvet dress by Mugler with revealed shoulders, which matched Millepied’s tailored and tie-less black suit. Co-chair Jane Fonda, who has also loved to sport some color over the years, was seen throughout the night sporting a black and muted gold-striped jacket...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Reebok Debuts Thought-Provoking ‘Radicalm’ Film That Showcases Its Fall ’21 Women’s Collection

After delivering its acclaimed “CrateMaster” short film and longer “Reconnect” campaign, Reebok is back with another video that further highlights its evolving brand narrative. The latest film, titled “Radicalm,” is a 60-second spot directed by Reebok senior director of marketing, creative and design Jide Osifeso. Reebok stated the theme of the film is to explore “the intersection of radical optimism and radical acceptance.” “I’ve been noticing a lot of anthemic and performative pieces from brands that aim to address big, serious topics. There is a place for that, of course. But here, we wanted the opportunity to relate to people on a more...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

UNO Celebrates 50th Anniversary With New Nike Collab

It has been fifty years since Merle Robbins invented the card game UNO in Reading, Ohio. To celebrate the huge milestone, the popular card game has teamed up with Nike on a special sneaker collab. Images began to circulate on social media this week of the forthcoming UNO x Nike Air Force 1 collab but there’s currently no release info available for the shoe. At the time of publication, the images only show the style in grade school sizing but the collab is expected to be available in sizes for the entire family. The latest look of the iconic basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe dons a...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jill Biden Pops in Purple to Honor State and National Teachers of the Year

Jill Biden honored teachers from across the country this week with a special event at the White House. Joined by President Joe Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the first lady honored the 2021 State and National Teachers of the Year on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. Dr. Biden, an educator herself, arrived at the event in an eggplant purple dress that hit just below the knee. At the event, she also took the podium to speak with her fellow teachers as 2020 National Teacher of the Year Tabatha Rosproy and 2021 National Teacher of the Year...
POTUS
Footwear News

New Balance’s 30% Off Sale Includes All Your Workout Clothing Needs

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to stock up on some new workout clothes, New Balance’s latest 30% off sale has everything you need and more. From cozy athleisure pieces you’ll want to wear ’round the clock to breathable, sweat-wicking tops and pants that are perfect for long runs, the brand has slashed prices on a wide array of clothing items. If you’re in the market for a new winter coat as we head into the colder months, New Balance has quite a few discounted parkas, vests and anorak options that will keep you warm no matter where you live. We’ve...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Footwear News

52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy