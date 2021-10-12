CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

High school volleyball rankings: Hamilton climbs in MaxPreps Top 25 after strong showing at GEICO Invite

By Aaron Williams, MaxPreps.com
MaxPreps
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarymount (Los Angeles) continues to build its resume and tighten its grip on the No. 1 spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school volleyball rankings, sweeping Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati) and handling Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) in a four-set win to claim the made-for-TV GEICO Invite title in Arizona. It's the third title the Sailors have earned this season after winning the Durango Fall Classic and Nike TOC Southwest.

www.maxpreps.com

Comments / 0

Related
DawgsDaily

Luther Burden Makes his College Decision

One of the top receivers left on the board for Georgia Luther Burden has made his college decision. The East St. Louis, Illinois product ranks as the number two receiver in the class by 247Sports' player composite rankings, making Burden the sixth-best player overall in the country. The five-star came...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WFMJ.com

AP High School Football Poll: Four teams ranked in the top 10

Six area high school football teams are ranked in this weeks Associated Press poll. South Range is the highest ranked team at number 2 in Division V. Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (1) 13. DIVISION II. 1. Kings Mills Kings (12) 9-0 184. 2. Piqua (1) 8-0 159.
HIGH SCHOOL
thegazette.com

Iowa high school volleyball rankings: Gazette-area Super 10 (Oct. 6)

This week’s area volleyball Super 10, through matches played Tuesday, Oct. 5. Dropped out: Decorah (10) Class 5A — 1. Iowa City Liberty (24-4), 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (19-6), 3. Iowa City High (14-11), 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (16-10), 5. Iowa City West (12-12). Class 4A — 1. Western Dubuque...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Chronicle-Telegram

High school volleyball: Bay too tall and strong, downs Elyria Catholic in four games

ELYRIA — It’s the one thing that can’t be coached on the volleyball court and Bay certainly has plenty of it. That would be height, and the Rockets took full advantage of it Tuesday night in a 25-17, 24-26, 25-15, 25-15 win over Elyria Catholic in Great Lakes play. Bay improved to 15-5, 9-2 in the GLC. EC fell to 10-10, 5-7.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aquinas
Person
Sequoyah
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football power rankings after Week 6

Spring Lake vs. Unity Christian — MUSKEGON – We are one step closer to the postseason but there is still a lot of action left to be played in the Michigan high school football season. The football community in the Muskegon area has already seen its fair share of impressive...
News-Herald.com

High school volleyball Top of the Crop for Oct. 6

1: (1) Gilmour 13-3 2: (2) Lake Catholic 14-4 Watch List: Hawken (11-4), West Geauga (11-5), Mentor (8-7), Geneva (10-9) Crop Comments: Yes NDCL beat Lake Catholic. However when you look at the entire body of work from the season, the Cougars have a better resume over the Lions. The key points are with the pairs matches against Beaumont and Walsh Jesuit. Lake Catholic has defeated both teams in straight sets once this season with another match against the Blue Streaks and Warriors to come. On the other hand, NDCL lost both matches to Beaumont and one of their two matchups to Walsh, with one more remaining against the Warriors. Lake Catholic and NDCL are scheduled to meet again on Oct. 12. … Kirtland survived a scare against Hathaway Brown on Oct. 2 in five sets. Cardinal has also been playing well, as the Huskies have only dropped two sets in the past two weeks. Both teams are primed for the rematch between the top two teams in the CVC Valley Division on Oct. 7. … Beaumont recorded another victory over NDCL, this time in five sets, to move up to sixth. … In a huge WRC matchup, Kenston won over Chardon, who was undefeated, in straight sets. The win kept the Bombers undefeated in WRC play, and gave them the inside track to the conference title. … Mayfield had a good showing in its own Invitational with wins over Twinsburg and Perry before the Wildcats fell to Copley. … The final spot could have gone to one of three CVC teams, but Perry maintains its hold. Despite the loss to Geneva, wins over Hawken and West Geauga this season gave the nod to the Pirates.
sicem365.com

Oklahoma State climbs in Big 12 Power Rankings after top 25 victory

The Big 12 enters week six with three Top 25 teams and one massive rivalry game on the docket, while Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas, and Oklahoma State enjoy open dates. There is plenty at stake even with a lighter schedule as the midway point of the season draws closer and the conference race deepens. Ahead of Saturday's intriguing slate of games, here are my weekly Big 12 power rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geico#Maxpreps#Girls Volleyball#Nike#Espn#Sailors#Alemany#Mira Costa 2#Flower Mound#Plano East 3
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 13 Corner Canyon looks to set state record against Lone Peak in Utah

No. 13 Corner Canyon (Draper) can break the Utah high school football mark for consecutive wins with 49 on Thursday with a victory over Lone Peak (Highland). The Chargers last lost when current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was a senior, falling in the 2017 5A state semifinals. Corner Canyon is 59-1 since Eric Kjar took over as head coach.
madison

High school sports highlights: Milton's Hannah Dunk qualifies for state; Edgewood tennis has strong subsectional showing

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's night’s high school sports action. Alana Johnson, Madison Edgewood: She won won both her matches 6-0, 6-0 to advance at No. 2 singles at the WIAA girls tennis subsectional in Lodi. Jefferson’s Meghan Magner also advanced. The Crusaders finished the first day with the highest team score of 24 points.
MADISON, WI
orchardparkbee.com

Quakers XC have strong showing at McQuaid Invitational

Both of Orchard Park’s cross-country teams netted strong results at the Mc- Quaid Invitational in Rochester this past Saturday. The girls’ team had three runners all within the top 10 in a field of 125 runners in the Girls Varsity AAA (Large schools) race. For the boys, two runners finished within the top 15 in a field of 144 runners […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

Latest Michigan high school volleyball rankings feature new No. 1

The Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association has a new No. 1 in its Week 8 rankings. The Division 1-3 top sports remain the same with Bloomfield Hills Marian (Division 1), Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (Division 2) and Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic (Division 3) holding down the No. 1 positions. But...
MICHIGAN STATE
AL.com

No change to No. 1 teams in AL.com final high school volleyball rankings

There were no changes among No. 1 teams in the final AL.com high school volleyball rankings of the season. Class 7A Spain Park, Class 6A Spanish Fort, Class 5A Bayside Academy, Class 4A Montgomery Academy, Class 3A Montgomery Catholic, Class 2A G.W. Long, Class 1A Donoho and AISA Edgewood Academy all stayed atop the rankings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy