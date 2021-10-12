CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Were Originally Supposed to Kiss in “The Last Duel”

To be completely honest with you, I don’t really know what the difference is between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. While I am aware on an intellectual level that they are technically two individual human beings, they occupy the same space in my brain, along with fellow Masshole Mark Wahlberg. If you asked me to close my eyes and picture any one of these men, my mind would produce the same nondescript, scruffy white guy from Boston — which is what all of them are. In fact, the only proof I have that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are not, in fact, the same person, is their well-documented habit of starring in the same films together, such as the forthcoming period drama, The Last Duel, in which the two doppelgängers were originally supposed to share their very first on screen kiss.

