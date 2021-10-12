Nordstrom Looks to Hire 28,600 Seasonal and Regular Workers Ahead of the Holidays

Nordstrom, like other major retailers, is stepping up its hiring goals ahead of the holidays.

The department store wants to hire 28,600 seasonal and regular employees to staff Nordstrom Rack and Nordstrom stores across the U.S. and Canada as well as U.S. supply chain facilities and customer care teams.

“Our employees play a critical role in delivering a festive and joyful holiday experience — from picking the best gifts to fulfilling every order, our teams help provide the best possible experience as the gift-giving destination for our customers,” Nordstrom said in a release. “The holidays are the busiest time of the year, and we need your help to make this season a merry one!”

Nordstrom employees are eligible for a 20% merchandise discount as well as an employee charitable match and volunteering program. Some employees are also eligible for medical coverage and an employer-matched retirement plan. New store employees who sign on are eligible to receive up to $650 on top of regular wages. Supply chain employees who sign on are eligible for up to an additional $2,500.

Like other retailers, Nordstrom has been impacted by a general worker shortage across the U.S. Ahead of the holidays, some companies have introduced pay increases and other benefits to help carry out ambitious hiring goals. Lululemon, Under Armour and Tapestry have also announced wage increases this year. Last week, Target said it would offer certain employees an additional $2 per hour for certain weekends and holidays worked during the holiday season. Kohl’s is offering hourly store, distribution center and e-commerce fulfillment center employees who work through the holidays a bonus of between $100 and $400.

To reach its hiring goals, Nordstrom is holding national hiring events in certain stores and fulfillment centers on October 22 and October 29 between 11:00 a.m and 6:00 p.m. Supply chain candidates can visit supply chain facilities on October 16 and October 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In line with its goals to hire 76,000 employees, Macy’s also held a hiring event across 500 stores last month.