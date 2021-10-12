Tyler (TYL) Rides on Digital Transformation, Buyouts & Deal Wins
TYL - Free Report) is benefiting from a robust demand environment with the public sector increasingly adopting new technologies for smooth functioning amid the ongoing pandemic-led work from home wave and social distancing norms adopted worldwide. The pandemic disrupted almost every area of the federal government through mandated shutdowns, which...
COTY - Free Report) . The company’s growing e-commerce business is yielding. Coty made several strategic partnerships to enhance its brand portfolio. Recently, it entered into a multi-channel agreement with Perfect Corp. — a well-known beauty tech solutions provider. The partnership will help Coty’s customers to shop in the most convenient and personalized manner both online and offline. On Mar 3, 2021, the company signed a letter of intent to partner with LanzaTech — a pioneer in producing next-generation green and sustainable ingredients. This partnership is aimed at introducing sustainable ethanol produced from captured-carbon emissions into Coty’s fragrance offerings.
These five top technology companies pay solid and dependable dividends and have solid growth prospects for the rest of the fourth quarter and beyond. They look like outstanding ideas now for investors looking for growth and income.
Online-learning platform Udemy Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 14.5 million shares priced at $27 to $29 each. The company would raise $420.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of almost $4 billion, based on the 137.4 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "UDMY." Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 11 banks. Proceeds of the deal will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital,...
Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
HPQ - Free Report) , Apple (. Strong demand for high-end laptops and smartphones, particularly the availability of 5G-supported iPhones, has been a key catalyst. Further, the launch of foldable as well as AI and ML-infused smartphones, tablets, wearables and hearables is a major growth driver for the industry participants. However, industry-wide components supply constraints might impact PC, smartphone and printer sales in the near term.
WTS - Free Report) , Allied Motion Technologies (. TRNS - Free Report) are expected to benefit from energy efficiency and the adoption of industrial automation. In the United States, process manufacturing is driven by the replacement of obsolete industrial control systems with state-of-the-art technologies. Industry Description. The Zacks Instruments...
CDW - Free Report) shares soared 4.8% in the last trading session to close at $186.23. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 7% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing in share...
New hospitality technologies are emerging so quickly, it’s hard to keep track of them. The industry historically has been one of old-school processes—pad and paper, manual data processing, etc. But the digital transformation is here, and hoteliers must act quickly to find the platforms that work best for their companies and properties.
The increasingly strategic and evolutionary role played by the CIO and the IT organization in higher education is a catalyst for institutional digital transformation. As colleges and universities made pivot after pivot during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were also building the kinds of institutional competencies necessary for digital transformation (Dx). The pandemic required institutional leaders to respond to students' quickly shifting needs with agility and flexibility, to use strategic leadership to guide their institutions through disruptive changes, and to prioritize tight resources by focusing more closely than ever on advancing their institutional strategies. These pandemic outcomes of greater responsiveness, stronger strategic leadership, and increased alignment with institutional strategy happen to closely match the competencies that contribute to a successful digital transformation. The CIO can play a critical role in future Dx efforts by taking advantage of these newfound characteristics.
The boom in Big Tech has been a huge part of Wall Street's surge in the past year, but it now appears that other sectors beyond semiconductors are as susceptible to the supply chain problems hurting other industries.
Virgin Media O2 has launched its first joint product since the two company’s £31 billion merger earlier this year to take on BT.Customers of both brands can expect their pay monthly mobile data allowance to be doubled, while broadband speeds will be upgraded to the next available tier, free of charge.The firm is hoping its Volt offering will lure new customers who may only have one service but not the other, as well as those not currently using either.Bill payers who link their two accounts together from Monday will also have roaming in 75 countries added – usually £4.99 per...
Perficient, based in St. Louis, Missouri, is a digital consultancy and global IT solutions provider. The publicly held company is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. In addition to organic growth, Perficient is a very experience buyer of IT consulting firms, custom software...
Fast food is about to get even faster at Wendy's! The hamburger juggernaut just announced a deal with Google Cloud that will allow the chain to better cull through customer data for a more pleasing drive-through experience. According to The Wall Street Journal, the partnership will also help the brand develop artificial intelligence tools that'll make things easier for customers and employees alike.
Enterprises sped up their digital transformations during the pandemic, and what has emerged on the other side reveals investments in cloud, chat bots, machine learning, robotic process automation, low-code tools, and a number of other technologies. Together these technologies comprise a new layer that sits on top of applications. Forrester...
New York, United States: The newly added business Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market research report prepared by the team of industrial specialists at Decisive Markets Insights looks into a variety of aspects of the global market, such as business opportunities, risks, catalysts, constraints, profitability, and consumer viewpoints on short term and long-term objectives. It also includes vital pointers related to the market industry like the total sales numbers, earnings, market products price, and many other items are included in an organized manner. Increasing world population levels, as well as acceptance of the launch of more technically sophisticated options for industry products, will drive the market industry's competitive expansion throughout the anticipated time.
The automotive industry is in the midst of transformative change led by innovations in cloud technology. In a world where consumers expect a seamless shopping experience, desire for mobility options, and their automobile to be as personalized as their smartphone, we can expect the pace of change in the automotive space to accelerate. The durable trends of sustainability, safety, convenience, and personalization are pretty consistent, but what is driving these trends and change is technology.
One of the bright spots for organisations over the last 18 months has been their ability to leverage technology and transform ways of working. Digital Transformation has not only kept the lights on through the disruption and mandatory changes in business process, but additionally enabled enterprises to find competitive advantages and set the business up to accelerate into the future.
Business leaders are constantly on the lookout for anything that can give their company an edge over the competition. Many of them need to consider how effectively their company leverages its technology because often, these companies’ IT utilization is not actually as good as they think. They may be stuck...
The concepts of digital transformation and innovation did not just appear in 2020 as the world was thrown into chaos. Rather, they have been bandied about relentlessly for the last decade. Often, however, this has led to the ideas becoming background noise or well-intentioned daydreams, rather than practical changes on the ground. How, then, should business leaders transform how they think about transformation? How can they show they are committed to change by taking action?
