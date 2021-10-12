44% of Eau Claire Wells Closed With PFAS Contamination
Nearly half of Eau Claire’s city wells have been shut down due to concerns over PFAS contamination. In July, the city announced four of its 16 wells had been taken offline after testing showed PFAS levels exceeded the combined groundwater standard of 20 parts per trillion that’s recommended by state health officials. Now, the city has voluntarily stopped using three more wells after additional testing showed a mix of PFAS chemicals that are concerning to state health officials.urbanmilwaukee.com
